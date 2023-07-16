The acquisition of Leeds United by 49ers Enterprises will bring both excitement and relief to fans. Both Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, professional golfers from the United States, are part of the group that has purchased the English club.

It has been agreed that 49ers Enterprises, an investment firm, would acquire the majority of Andrea Radrizzani’s shares in the Elland Road club. The good news for Leeds and its supporters was verified by US golf sensation Jordan Spieth, who said the transaction was finalized.

This is a huge change in the club’s ownership and might have far-reaching consequences for the team’s future. NBA star Russell Westbrook has reportedly invested in the 49ers by purchasing shares from the organization. He is the latest famous face to invest in the former Premier League club.

Jordan Spieth confirms 49ers group takeover of Leeds

Following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season, Leeds United faced the disappointment of being relegated back to the EFL Championship along with two other teams. During this challenging period for the club, US golfer Rickie Fowler decided to withdraw his minority investment in the club, Spieth confirmed to Sky Sports.

“It’s done. Myself and Justin (Thomas) with a minority stake. The 49ers beat my Cowboys every year, so if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em! Rickie (Fowler) decided against it after relegation.

“Relegation wasn’t ideal, but we got involved with the 49ers group about purchasing a larger share and getting in with them doing things so successfully as they do everywhere they’ve touched. We thought it would be a cool opportunity. It’s a big city, historic club, great venue in Elland Road, and once we looked into it we realized it could be really exciting.

“They [the 49ers] renegotiated after relegation and it was possibly a better deal – as long as they can get promoted [to Premier League] soon. I’m excited to have a team I’m emotionally invested in. I’ve watched the Premier League intently for a few years. Hopefully, we’ll be back very soon.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images