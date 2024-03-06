Several teams in Europe, including Manchester United and Barcelona, are serious about hiring Roberto De Zerbi as their manager. But if any team wants the Italian for the next season, they will have to pay a pretty penny.

After Graham Potter left for Chelsea in September 2022, De Zerbi took over at the Amex. The Seagulls had never qualified for Europe before, but in De Zerbi’s first season, they finished sixth in the Premier League.

His excellent success from last season continues this year. They are in ninth place and into the Europa League Round of 16. This is despite Brighton losing some of their most prized players, such as Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister.

Thus, the Italian is quickly becoming one of Europe’s most in-demand managers after making quite an impact. Some have even speculated that Manchester United might bring the 44-year-old on board to replace Erik ten Hag.

How much will it take for Barcelona or United to lure De Zerbi?

Regardless of United’s success in the FA Cup, the United board of directors, notably co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have not openly supported manager Erik ten Hag. For the time being, Ten Hag’s future with the club is still up in the air.

Just like last time, the Red Devils are in a top-four dogfight. The possibility of playing in the UEFA Champions League next term becomes more implausible with each point they lose. Especially, given their present position as sixth on the table, which is eleven points behind.

Thus, Manchester United has been highly connected to the former Sassuolo mastermind. The Red Devils have now learned how much they would have to pay to the Seagulls get the Italian coach to leave them.

According to sources, Brighton has De Zerbi under contract until 2026, so if he were to leave, they would require a substantial cash offer. United and other teams could have to pay more than $15.2 million to get him out of the Amex Stadium, The Telegraph says.

After receiving $27.3 million in compensation for Graham Potter’s departure to Chelsea, Brighton signed De Zerbi to shield themselves against teams looking to cheaply acquire their managerial skills.

The hefty pay that De Zerbi received for his services as a manager indicates his rising stardom in the footballing world, even if it seems steep given the present market conditions. His coaching career, especially with Sassuolo and Shakhtar Donetsk, has been impressive.

Where could De Zerbi go next?

Pep Guardiola of Manchester City is one of several managers who have praised De Zerbi for his methodical approach to the game. The Spaniard also thinks his colleague can achieve great things. Guardiola said that De Zerbi would be successful coaching a high-caliber team in the future and praised his teaching style.

Liverpool, who are looking to replace Jurgen Klopp, are among the other clubs interested in De Zerbi. If they are unable to get their first choice, Xabi Alonso, they might turn to the Italian. Also, Mauricio Pochettino’s future with Chelsea is reportedly up in the air. Thus, they might come knocking on Brighton’s door once again.

Not only that, but Barcelona is interested in De Zerbi since Xavi is leaving after the season.

PHOTOS: IMAGO