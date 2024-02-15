As the season clses, reports indicate that Roberto De Zerbi will be leaving Brighton, and Barcelona has emerged as a suitor.

After an impressive run on the South Coast, the Italian gained widespread admiration as a manager throughout Europe. When he took over for Graham Potter last season, the 44-year-old Seagulls advanced to the Europa League.

The squad is still challenging for a spot in the league’s top half. In addition, he has repeated the outcomes from the Premier League this season. Even Brighton is having a good time in Europe; they won their group and beat out teams like Ajax and Marseille.

The way De Zerbi leads the game has also garnered recognition. What’s more, his English team is among the most entertaining to watch in Europe. Manchester United and Liverpool, among others, have noticed him as a result of this, according to the Daily Mail.

Jurgen Klopp announced his resignation in the summer, and the Reds have since intensified their search for a replacement manager. One of their primary goals is Xabi Alonso, the manager of Bayer Leverkusen. His team is in championship contention in the Bundesliga, so signing him will be no easy feat.

It is believed that members of the INEOS group, who are now in charge of Manchester United’s football operations, also admire De Zerbi.

Future at Barcelona for De Zerbi?

A recent rumor from the Spanish site SPORT claims, however, that Barcelona is also interested in the Italian manager. Xavi Hernandez’s tenure with the Blaugrana will come to an end after the 2023-24 season.

With the resignation of the former Spanish international, Barcelona is now searching for a new manager. The Brighton coach’s representative met with the Spaniards’ director, Deco to explore the coach’s future at Camp Nou.

Apparently, Deco spoke with De Zerbi’s entourage on Wednesday in Catalonia, according to the Spanish website Relevo. That’s even though the two agents Edmundo Kabchi and Edoardo Crnjar are also Ronald Araujo’s representatives.

Gerard Romero adds that similar to De Zerbi, Barca plans to talk to the agents about Araujo’s future with the club. Retaining the services of the 44-year-old Italian mastermind would be an uphill struggle for Brighton.

There is a possibility that De Zerbi’s contract has a release clause, which would allow the Seagulls to recover a substantial amount upon his departure. It would be fascinating to see his professional endeavors in the next season.

Tough battle for Barcelona seat?

Since the position of Barcelona coach is up for grabs, De Zerbi will likely have to go against other top coaches, with the latest one being Hansi Flick of Germany. The German is among the leading contenders to take Xavi’s spot next season at Camp Nou.

In addition, Mundo Deportivo reports that this led Hansi Flick to switch agents, enlisting the help of the famous Pini Zahavi. Robert Lewandowski’s representative, Zahavi, has a great rapport with the club president Joan Laporta and a wealth of knowledge.

Because of this, Flick is under the impression that his affiliation will lead him to the ideal coaching assignment for his future. According to reports in Germany, Flick is being approached by other intriguing offers from the Premier League to continue coaching. But they do mention that he is one of the managers Barcelona are considering for the Xavi position.

