A new hotel, the first of its kind in the United Kingdom, has opened within a soccer stadium, thanks to Hearts.

Heart of Midlothian, also known as Hearts, has its headquarters in Edinburgh, Scotland. Hearts plays home games at Tynecastle Park Stadium. Built right within its main stand, the Tynecastle Park Hotel has 25 rooms and a large amount of event space.

Every room is equipped with luxury that makes it stand out against ordinary hotels. Of course, its location is a major bonus for Hearts fans as well. There are 25 guestrooms in the Tynecastle Park Hotel, in addition to a club lounge and six function rooms. The main level of the stand houses the long-running and multi-award-winning Skyline Restaurant, open all week.

Hearts makes history with hotel inside UK stadium

Hearts’ head Ann Budge said: “We’re extremely proud to have reached this significant milestone in the 150-year history of the club. We look forward to welcoming overnight guests from around the world to enjoy our award-winning hospitality and facilities.

“Tynecastle Park is the only hotel of its kind found anywhere in the UK and offers a truly unique hotel experience in…Tynecastle Park Stadium.”

“Driven by our vision of self-sustainability, community and growth, Tynecastle Park Hotel is owned and managed entirely by Hearts and the success of the hotel directly supports the ambitions of the club.”

Hearts owns and manages the hotel, and the hotel’s performance will directly contribute to the club’s goals.

“Our in-house hospitality team will have full responsibility for running the hotel and providing one-of-a-kind matchday experiences and guest stays.”

What else does Tynecastle Park Hotel offer?

Hearts not only targets its large local and national fan base but also welcomes tourists from all around the world. Especially, all over the United Kingdom who are searching for stylish, modern lodgings as they explore Edinburgh.

The new site is conveniently near Edinburgh Airport, the city center, Murrayfield Stadium and the tram line. It just takes a few minutes to reach all of these places.

“Tynecastle Park Hotel offers a choice of individually styled guest rooms, including family, executive and accessible rooms, as well as a club lounge,” the club also said in a statement.

“The 25 guest rooms have been designed to a high specification. They offer comfort and quality throughout, including ensuite shower rooms with marble finish, monsoon showers and emperor-sized beds. Selected guest rooms provide guests with the option of a live view of the pitch or the city skyline on HD plasma screens.”

“The well-established conference and events business will have six new meeting and event spaces. This will offer even more choices to stage exhibitions, trade shows, weddings, gala dinners or parties, whether for overnight guests or non-residents. Smaller and more intimate spaces also cater for exclusive boardroom meetings, private cocktail receptions and family gatherings.”

Dinner, bed and breakfast, as part of the opening deal, is currently available for $189 per room. The price is per night, depending on two people sharing. Only a limited number of guest spots are available, as per Edinburgh News.

PHOTOS: IMAGO