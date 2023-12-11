UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin wants to change the rules of soccer’s governing body in Europe to eliminate term limits he helped impose. Ceferin took over as UEFA President in 2016 following the corruption scandal that led to Michel Platini’s dismissal. Ceferin worked to introduce several reforms that, at the time, he believed would strengthen UEFA.

Among those were term limits. He instituted a 12-year term limit, which means the Slovenian is in his last term after securing re-election as UEFA President earlier this year. Now, the Financial Times uncovered drafts of proposals that change the language. In doing so, Ceferin would be available as a candidate for another four-year term at the helm.

In particular, these drafts would say any term that started before July 1, 2017, would be void. That year on his first term would make that term not count toward the limits he helped assign. FIFA has undergone something similar. Gianni Infantino, the president of FIFA, will be up for re-election in 2027. The FIFA Council, which Infantino is the chair of, claimed the first three years of his presidency did not count toward the mandated term limits.

In 2021, Ceferin defended the term limits he helped to put into place. “It’s wrong to stay too long,” Ceferin told Politico. “You need fresh blood, you need people with ideas. After three mandates, you have to do something else.” If he and UEFA are to change the wording of the term limit rules, the UEFA Congress must ratify it when the officials meet in February. According to the Financial Times, some have already stated their opposition to the changes.

Does UEFA President Ceferin want term limit changed for more revenue?

The Financial Times mentioned that revenues for UEFA are going to rise in the coming years. Not only are UEFA Champions League broadcasting rights continually rising in cost. The competition is undergoing considerable changes in the 2024/25 season. With more games in the competition’s revised format, the demand for broadcast rights will rise, too. Even before then, expected revenue for the 2023/24 season will surpass $4.8 billion, which is more than the $4.3 billion from the year prior.

In 2023, Ceferin is making $1.64 million in his post as president. His efforts to retain his role add to the rising issue of people holding onto positions in governing bodies for too long. Alex Phillips, former head of governance and compliance at UEFA, said this movement to overstep term limits is in the wrong path.

“I think it’s a mistake,” Phillips said. “Term limits are fairly ineffectual, but they are better than nothing. When people get power they don’t want to give it up.”

Effectiveness of Ceferin as UEFA President

Aleksander Ceferin has had a busy set of years in his position. Among his battles are the rise and threat of the European Super League proposals and the continued expansion of FIFA. Ceferin said Infantino’s plans to bring the World Cup every two years would have major consequences for the game. Also, standing up to the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus against the European Super League kept for Champions League together, at least for now.

PHOTOS: IMAGO