Oumar Niasse, a cult figure for his time at Everton and a long-forgotten striker in the Premier League, has made an abrupt transfer to an English non-league club.

Macclesfield, a seventh-tier club, have signed the former Everton striker Oumar Niasse on a temporary basis. Niasse, who is 33 years old, has been out of a club since departing Morecambe after their relegation to League Two last season. He played in 10 games with the Shrimps, scoring once.

Macclesfield, a non-league club that plays in the Northern Premier League, have taken the player under their wing. The Senegalese player will likely spend the next few years competing in the Northern Premier League.

“Macclesfield FC are delighted to have agreed terms to the signing of former Everton and Hull City striker Oumar Niasse on a short-term deal subject to league approval. Boasting a wealth of experience, Niasse will be able to share his expertise from making over 50 appearances at the highest level.

“The former Senegalese International provides a real threat with his pace and power and adds real quality to Alex Bruce’s squad. Everyone at Macclesfield FC would like to wish Oumar every success during his time at The Leasing.com Stadium”, the club said.

Who are Macclesfield and how have their fared this season?

After nine wins out of 17 league matches played, the Silkmen are 12 points behind leaders Ratcliffe and now occupy the fourth position in the rankings.

On Saturday at The Leasing.com Stadium, Macclesfield might welcome Niasse for his first game, pending league clearance. Guiseley, meanwhile, currently sit in fifth position.

Following the High Court’s dissolution of the Silkmen’s National League membership in 2020, the resurrected team has been climbing the non-league pyramid ever since.

Who is Oumar Niasse and what is he known for?

This is a symptom of his decline in fortunes after Everton spent $17 million to acquire him in February 2016 from Lokomotiv Moscow.

Niasse became famous during a four-year stint with Everton, during which he made 35 appearances and scored eight goals.

He then went on to loan trips to Hull and Cardiff. It all started when he lost favor with Ronald Koeman, Everton’s manager at the time.

Despite making an appearance in a few games during his debut year at Goodison Park, Niasse did not get a roster number for the 2016-17 season. Additionally, the then Toffees manager, Koeman told him he had to look for a new team.

Reporters were informed by the Dutchman that “If Niasse likes to play football he needs to leave Everton.” But when the Senegalese was unable to finalize a transfer before the deadline, Koeman reassigned him to the first team and gave him a new jersey number.

Two months after his comeback, the striker was dropped to the under-23 team, therefore his good fortune was short-lived. With a $12.6 million buy option, Niasse moved to Hull in January 2017 to finish the season. While on loan with the Tigers, he scored five goals in 17 games, but his efforts were not enough to keep the club in the Premier League.

When Hull decided against using the permanent option in Niasse’s loan agreement, he went back to Everton and had an opportunity to make an impression during the 2017-18 campaign. His nine goals in twenty-five games that season helped the Toffees to a respectable eighth-place finish.

After Niasse’s second loan stint, this one at Cardiff, Everton let him go in the summer of 2020. Along with Morecambe, he has also played for Huddersfield and Burton.

