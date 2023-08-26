Ange Postecoglou’s new look Tottenham Hotspur continued their impressive start to the season. Tottenham beat Bournemouth 2-0 at the Vitality Stadium on Saturday afternoon to make it two wins in a row.

Ange Postecoglou’s side came into this tricky encounter at the south coast on the back of their huge win over Manchester United last weekend.

The visitors started the game on the front foot with their intricate passing with James Madisson and Yves Bissouma pulling the strings in midfield. Spurs almost went ahead in the 14th minute when Son Heung-min cut out Neto’s clearance to lay it off for Maddison, but the England international darted inside the box to shoot straight at the Bournemouth keeper.

Three minutes later, the 26-year-old made it 1-0 after a wonderful Tottenham move. Pape Matar Sarr threaded a wonderful through ball behind the Bournemouth back line and Maddison, after making an incisive run, finished with poise, finding the bottom corner.

Postecoglou’s side should have been ahead by 2-0 in the 36th minute, but it was Richarlison who squandered a huge opportunity with the goal at his mercy. The Brazilian had a horror show throughout his time on the pitch and looked a shadow of his former self.

Tottenham resisted Bournemouth pressure in second half

Despite being behind at the break, the hosts came out with their guns blazing for the second half. Bournemouth played with a lot of positivity and had several chances to restore parity.

The Spurs back line was put under severe pressure as Bournemouth looked to up the ante. Antoine Semenyo struck the side netting with a wonderful long-range effort and despite the home side’s complete domination, they couldn’t tie the game.

Much against the run of play, Tottenham made it 2-0 when Dejan Kulusevski slid in from Destiny Udogie’s square pass from the edge of the box. The Swede took advantage of a passive Bournemouth backline to hit the back of the net with a smart finish and make the three points safe for his side.

Tottenham will now travel to Burnley next week before their midweek away assignment against Fulham in the Carabao Cup. The defeat comes as a hammer blow for Bournemouth, who have now lost both of their last two games despite playing well. Andoni Iraola must inspire his boys before next week’s tough away trip to Brentford.

