One of the names that Premier League teams have on their list of possible managers to replace their present bosses may not be available. The current season is coming to a close, and Thiago Motta is supposedly set to remain in Italy following that.

Since Bologna is now in the running for a UEFA Champions League berth and in the top four, this season might go down in history. What’s more, Motta deserves much of the credit for that.

Major clubs around Europe have taken note of the former Italy international’s spectacular feats. When contemplating their rosters for next season, the major clubs are giving him considerable consideration, particularly in England.

English sides all need Motta

The Premier League performance of Chelsea has left Mauricio Pochettino’s position in jeopardy. For most of the season, the Blues have been in the cellar, and now they are just hanging in there.

Many managers have been connected to Pochettino’s position, and he is only at Stamford Bridge for a limited time. At the same time, an earlier story said that Sir Jim Ratcliffe is considering Motta as a possible replacement for Erik ten Hag.

The utterly disappointing season that United have had makes Ten Hag’s future with the club quite uncertain. Right now, finishing in the top four looks like an insurmountable mountain to climb. They also lost out on the Carabao Cup and Europe earlier in the season. Restoring Ten Hag and his team’s dignity will need a Wembley FA Cup victory.

To top it all off, Jurgen Klopp’s time as Liverpool manager is coming to an end as the season winds down. During his historic tenure, the German won several accolades at Anfield, including the Premier League in 2019-20 and the Champions League in the previous season.

Several people’s names are on Liverpool’s mind. Of all the candidates, Sporting manager Ruben Amorim is supposedly the frontrunner. But the club has other choices than the Portuguese to consider if they are unable to hire him.

When the summer transfer window opens, Liverpool may look to Thiago Motta, the manager of Bologna, as an alternative.

Manager likely to stick to Italy

But the English teams targeting the Brazilian-born Italian coach may be out of luck. Motta wants to stay in Serie A and Italy. He reportedly agreed to replace Massimiliano Allegri at Juventus, according to many Italian outlets.

Despite approaches about a potential long-term commitment, Motta has declined. What’s more, his current deal with Bologna will expire after the season. Calciomercato said that the 41-year-old and the Old Lady struck an agreement in principle.

The Allianz Stadium deal that Allegri is now under has one year remaining. But he will, without a doubt, depart Turin for a second time after the season concludes. Consequently, according to Relevo’s Matteo Moretto, the former Inter player is Juventus’ preferred candidate to succeed Massimiliano Allegri.

PHOTOS: IMAGO