Steve Bruce, the former manager of Newcastle, is now the frontrunner to lead the Irish national team.

Ireland has won just one of its five qualifying games so far. Consequently, the Irish are at severe risk of missing Euro 2024. Even though they have not been doing well, Steven Kenny has been given the green light to continue the qualifying campaign.

It will culminate in a match against the Netherlands in November. After that break, though, Ireland may need a new permanent manager. If Kenny decides to step down, Irish betting group Paddy Power says Bruce is the odds-on favorite to take over.

Steve Bruce emerges as favorite for Ireland post

Paddy Power: “Paddy Power has slashed the odds on Steve Bruce being the next permanent Republic of Ireland manager after a flurry of bets on the former Newcastle United manager this morning.

“Despite the FAI confirming that Stephen Kenny will remain in the role until the end of the Euro Qualifying campaign, the former Manchester United center-back attracted a large number of bets in the space of a couple of hours moving his odds from 11/1 to 2/1.

“With the FAI committing to Kenny until November at the earliest, we assumed things would have quietened down, but instead it seems to have triggered something and our customers willing to back Steve Bruce at any price.”

Has Steve Bruce ever led national team in career?

Former Ireland manager Jack Charlton sought Bruce to represent the Irish in the 1994 World Cup. In addition to his stints at Sunderland and Birmingham, he also coached Sheffield Wednesday. His most recent managerial position was at West Brom. There, he lasted only eight months before the Baggies sacked him.

Although he made vague references to a quick comeback to management after being fired in October of last year, he has been without a club ever since. The 62-year-old, though, would thrive in an international managerial role, and Ireland is a plausible choice.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images