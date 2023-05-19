Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want to sign Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy this summer. The Daily Mail is claiming that the Senegal shot stopper has been on the north London club’s radar for months now. Mendy initially joined Chelsea in 2020, but has since fallen behind Kepa Arrizabalaga in the pecking order.

Longtime Spurs keeper Hugo Lloris looks almost certain to depart the team during the upcoming transfer window. This is despite the fact that the Frenchman still has one more year remaining on his current contract. Nevertheless, the 36-year-old club captain is being tracked by multiple clubs around the globe. It was revealed last week that a Saudi Arabian side apparently offered to triple the keeper’s salary to move abroad.

Lloris has been key player in Spurs team for over a decade

Lloris has been a mainstay in the Spurs team since his move from Lyon nearly 11 years ago. During his time in England, the keeper has played nearly 450 total competitive matches for the Premier League club. However, a hip injury will keep him on the sidelines for the remainder of the season. The setback means that Lloris may have played his final game with the team. Although he has not managed to collect silverware with Spurs, Lloris picked up the 2018 World Cup trophy with France.

Senegal international currently backing up Kepa

Mendy was once regarded as a top keeper when he arrived from Rennes. He was brought in as essentially a replacement for Kepa at the time. Mendy helped the Blues win the UEFA Champions League title in 2021 under manager Thomas Tuchel. Nevertheless, injuries and form have relegated Mendy back to the bench.

Kepa regained his position as Chelsea’s number one between the sticks this season. In fact, Mendy has only featured for the west London club once since November. This happened to be the teams 2-2 draw against Nottingham Forest last weekend.

It has been widely reported that the Blues will look to offload many players during the summer transfer period. Mendy could very well be part of the mass exodus. Chelsea are looking to rebuild following a disastrous season. Team brass spent nearly $600 million on new players, but the club will finish the campaign in the middle of the table.

Photo: Imago