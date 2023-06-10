Hampden Park in Scotland is getting some serious upgrades. The historic stadium, which has hosted the national team’s matches since 1906, will soon go through massive renovations to modify different areas of the arena. It is the first significant alterations to the Glasgow stadium since the 1990s.

One of the biggest changes to Hampden Park will be the addition of a retractable roof. This will be a benefit during times of inclement weather or even just on cold, wintry matchdays. Increasing seats inside the stadium will also take capacity from about 51,000 to around 65,000.

Hampden Park to feature two Kop ends

These additions include ‘Kop-style’ ends to each side of the arena. Liverpool’s famous Kop end features a steep, single-tiered terrace that is undeniably imposing to visiting clubs. However, both ends of Hampden Park will have similar style terraces, which would perfectly accommodate potential Celtic-Rangers matches.

From the outside, the arena is also set to feature lights similar to Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena. Translucent LED lights will cover the outside of Hampden Park and can change color depending on which teams are playing at the stadium. For Scotland games, one color will most likely be used. However, the arena could feature multiple colors to represent clubs for Scottish Cup fixtures.

Architectural firm assures to keep ‘magic’ in Scotland stadium

Glasgow-based architectural company Holmes Miller will handle the mammoth ordeal. The firm has released a statement on the proposed plan, promising to upgrade the facilities while still “retaining the magic” of the famous stadium.

“Holmes Miller were approached by the SFA in 2020 to provide a vision for Hampden – the art of the possible,” the company told the BBC. “Our vision was to capture the essence of Hampden – the atmosphere – and wrap a world class stadium around it. Better views, better facilities: a better experience…whilst retaining the magic.”

“The visual brief outlines the ambitions of a new Hampden Park stadium, and specific design cues as part of that.”

It isn’t clear when the renovations will finish, but the stadium is shortlisted to host Euro 2028 matches.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images