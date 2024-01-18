This week, Dutch powerhouse Ajax is signing Jordan Henderson, a former captain of Liverpool. Reports indicate the 33-year-old Englishman inked a deal with the Eredivisie side for two-and-a-half years.

His recent stay in Saudi Arabia will come to a swift conclusion as a result. On Thursday, Henderson flew to Amsterdam to complete the transfer paperwork and get a medical clearance.

The midfielder has just been at Saudi Pro League club Al-Ettifaq for six months as of July 2022. Nevertheless, it seems as if he will be returning to European soccer with the Eredivisie giants.

Terrible season no problem for Henderson

By acquiring a midfielder with a stellar resume, Ajax has scored a huge coup. After losing the Eredivisie championship to PSV Eindhoven last season, de Godenzonen wants to win it back this year.

Throughout his 12-year tenure with Liverpool, Henderson amassed a trophy case. It’s no secret that the veteran’s CV includes trophies from the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

He also established himself as a captain and leader who inspired his teammates with around 500 appearances in the Reds jersey. What is more, his extensive background and winning attitude will be a huge asset to interim manager, Jan van Halst.

Now that the European Championship is quickly coming, Henderson is hoping to keep his name in the mind of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Considering their usual standards, Ajax had a terrible season; they are now in fifth place in the Eredivisie. Henderson, however, would seem unconcerned by their situation.

Al-Ettifaq left Henderson with no salary

Leaving Saudi Arabia will provide the English midfielder the utmost relief. The decision was contentious and disastrous, so this is especially true in light of its aftermath.

Joining Al-Ettifaq in July for a major salary drew heavy criticism from many since it meant Henderson would be traveling to a nation that had a death penalty for homosexuality. In the past, the player had openly positioned himself as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

He was driven to make the transfer by a substantial salary—estimated to be about $444,000 per week. Despite this, Henderson vehemently denied it. Unfortunately, things could not have turned out worse for him.

He has not yet received a single cent of his hefty pay in the Saudi Pro League. According to the Telegraph, the player has postponed payments for the last six months, meaning he has not even had a fraction of his enticing $19 million annual salary.

To make matters worse, the article implies that some of the player’s associates think Henderson will never get his money. He delayed his salary for tax reasons; rumors have it that he did this to return to the UK and play for England.

UK law deems a person a resident for tax purposes if they spend more than 90 days in the nation. A major factor in the player’s inability to spend time back home was the restriction on his ability to travel.

The report mentions the player was informed he needed three weeks pro rata in the UK to be a non-resident. Since then, he has not received any payment from his time in Saudi Arabia, raising doubts about receiving it at all.

PHOTOS: IMAGO