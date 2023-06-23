Saudi Arabia has reportedly decided not to make an official bid to host the 2030 World Cup. The Middle Eastern nation previously sought to host alongside Egypt and Greece. However, Saudi soccer officials have supposedly backed out of the plan.

Marca is claiming that Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud contacted similar officials in Egypt and Greece on Thursday. The Saudi executive informed the duo that they will not be a part of the plan to host the competition. The Spanish news outlet reports that Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud did not think that they would prevail in the bid.

Saudi Arabia was leading force in 2030 World Cup bid

Saudi Arabia led the group’s effort to host the 2030 World Cup. Egyptian officials previously had doubts about the potential bid as well. In fact, reports showed the African nation was considering backing out as well. If successful, it would have been the first time in World Cup history that a tournament happened on separate continents.

A group led by Spain, Portugal and Morocco is among the frontrunners to host the competition in 2030. Spain and Portugal initially announced a plan to host the tournament back in 2020. Since then, Morocco and Ukraine have also joined forces with the Iberian Peninsula nations.

South American group also may host the tournament

Along with this group, there is also an official bid from CONMEBOL countries. Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, and Uruguay have also teamed up to potentially host the competition. Uruguay’s interest to host the 2030 version is particularly interesting. The South Americans hosted the inaugural World Cup in 1930. Uruguay would love to hold the tournament back in Uruguay exactly 100 years after the first World Cup.

Competing nations have a little over a year until the final winner is announced by FIFA. The world’s governing body of the sport is set to unveil the 2030 World Cup host in September 2024.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Propaganda Photo