Josh Sargent’s injury issues have left the talented Norwich forward battling to prove his availability for the USMNT. USMNT coaches are unsure about his availability for the upcoming Copa America tournament.

He had an impressive season in the Championship, where he scored 16 goals in 28 appearances for Norwich.

Thus, Sargent’s hopes for a national team return were high. However, his persistent injury woes have cast a shadow over his immediate future.

Sargent‘s journey to recovery has been fraught with setbacks. Despite his initial return to action after ankle surgery last August, another injury seems to have hit him. This has only led to concerns about his ability to participate in crucial matches.

Norwich City fans witnessed his valiant efforts on the field, with Sargent playing through pain to support his team’s push for promotion. However, his recent absence from training sessions and isolation from team activities indicate a worsening condition.

What did Gregg Berhalter say about Josh Sargent?

Gregg Berhalter, the USMNT manager, expressed disappointment over Sargent’s inability to join the team; especially for the upcoming friendlies against Colombia and Brazil. With the Copa America on the horizon, Sargent’s uncertain status poses a significant challenge for Berhalter as he finalizes the squad.

“We’ve been training with Josh both in the gym on the field, and he’s not going to be fit to play in the Colombia game. We’ll have to see if he makes it for the Brazil game. Then we’ll have to make a decision if he makes it in the Copa America roster”, the manager told reporters.

“He’s had a nagging foot injury. We’ve been unloading him, then giving him some more and then we’ve been testing him, just to see where he’s at. And for us, it’s about how do we get him ready and prepared in a good way, and then make a decision if he’ll be available.”

Will Sargent play in 2024 Copa America?

Sargent’s potential absence from the Brazil friendly and, consequently, the Copa America roster looms large. Berhalter’s decision-making hinges on Sargent’s fitness progression in the coming days. If he doesn’t heal in time for the Brazil friendly, his Copa America prospects are slim. The roster decisions will likely reflect the team’s need for fit and available players as they prepare for the tournament.

In light of the 24-year-old’s uncertain status, Berhalter must consider alternative options to bolster the squad. The inclusion of players like Folarin Balogun, Ricardo Pepi, and Haji Wright underscores the team’s depth in the striker position.

However, Sargent’s potential absence leaves a void that must be addressed before the tournament begins. Berhalter’s cautious approach and willingness to explore all possibilities reflect his commitment to assembling a competitive squad for the Copa America.

“Right now we have 27 players in the camp, so there’s also the likelihood that we’d just stick with the 26 if Josh can’t go.”

“The other option would be to look outside this player group and look for someone on the preliminary roster to replace Josh. It’s a bridge that we’ll cross when we get to it,” Berhalter added.

Photo credits: IMAGO / News Images : IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport