USMNT striker Josh Sargent has been dominating with Norwich City in recent games, and that has piqued the interest of Brentford. All signs point to the Premier League side losing its star striker, Ivan Toney, in the summer. The Englishman is linked with a move to clubs like Arsenal or Chelsea. Therefore, the Bees, which are always frugal in how they operate in the transfer market, are looking to bring in a new forward.

Sargent, who has scored 11 goals in the Championship this season, fits the bill. Having already played in the Premier League, Josh Sargent has continued to improve in England. While 11 goals will not put Sargent toward the top of the league’s scoring charts, the rate at which he scores is impressive. For reference, his goal tally has come with far fewer games than most other strikers in the Championship. Ankle surgery ruled Sargent out from September to Christmas. Consequently, he has only played 15 games with the Canaries this season.

Brentford sees Josh Sargent as a young player with strong goal ratio

Moreover, that has come in bunches. After scoring three goals in Norwich’s first four games this season, Sargent returned with the same success. Sargent has played 11 games in the Championship since recovering from ankle surgery. He has eight goals in those games. That has had benefits for Norwich, which has emerged as one of the teams vying for the promotion playoffs at the end of the season. When Sargent had his surgery in September 2023, Norwich was second in the table. After his first game back, the club was in 13th. Now, Norwich is seventh in the league and a mere one point behind Hull City in sixth. Yet, even if Norwich does not earn promotion, Sargent may have a path back to the English top flight via transfer.

Sargent’s success this season has led to a goal every 89 minutes on the field. That is the best in the Championship, which is something Ivan Toney also did with Brentford. Much like Sargent, Toney thrived in the Championship. In his lone season with Brentford in the second division, Toney scored 31 goals in 45 games. That helped Brentford secure promotion to the Premier League for the first time and a return to the first division for the first time in 74 years.

An affordable option despite new money

What is interesting, though, is the fact that Brentford would have the opportunity to bring in a more expensive forward should it desire. Clubs are rumored to be spending around $100 million for the Englishman. In January, Brentford set his price tag at $125 million. Regardless of that figure, Josh Sargent will not be overly expensive. Two years ago, Norwich paid just $10 million to bring the American to England. His current value with form will be higher than that, but he will not demand a major fraction of the Toney sale.

That said, Brentford could reform its squad with how much clubs are willing to spend on the English striker. Sargent could be just a part of the transfer workings at the Gtech Community Stadium this summer.

PHOTOS: IMAGO