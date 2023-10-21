Mohamed Salah scored a brace to help Liverpool secure a 2-0 win over ten-man Everton in the Merseyside derby on Saturday afternoon.

The result helped the Reds jump to the top of the Premier League table. Although this was only temporarily before the rest of the weekend games.

It was Everton, however, who started the better of the two sides in the early kickoff at Anfield. Dominic Calvert-Lewin squandered a glorious early opportunity to put his side ahead. He glanced his header straight to Alisson in the Liverpool goal. The hosts then settled into the game. They showed their superiority, playing with intent and looking to mount attacks in the final third.

Salah brace won Merseyside derby for Liverpool

Much of the good work from Sean Dyche’s side was undone in the 37th minute. Ashley Young received his marching orders. The English wingback had received a yellow card earlier in the half when he fouled Luis Diaz. When he caught the Colombian again with a late sliding tackle, his time was up.

Liverpool came close on several occasions. However, they lacked the edge in the final third as Jordan Pickford didn’t have much of note to deal with.

Everton did well to soak up the pressure despite playing with ten men. However, fifteen minutes from the end, their good work was undone. Liverpool were awarded a penalty when Michael Keane handled the ball in the box.

Mohamed Salah stepped up to emphatically put away the spot kick to give his side the lead.

The Egyptian then scored in the seventh minute of stoppage time as Everton were caught looking for an equalizer. It was the 31-year-old’s 201st goal for the Merseyside giants. The result means that Liverpool now have 20 points from nine games and the Anfield side would love to keep the momentum going next week against Nottingham Forest.

Manager Jurgen Klopp also recorded the most derby wins in his tenure with nine, overtaking former club boss Rafa Benitez. Everton, meanwhile, will look to bounce back next week in a tricky away test at West Ham.

Photo credit: IMAGO & PA Images