The Saudi Pro League is stepping up its pursuit of yet another soccer star. Reports out of England claim that Al-Hilal has offered Romelu Lukaku a two-year contract worth around $54 million. The two sides supposedly met earlier in the week to discuss the potential deal.

Lukaku is still officially a Chelsea player. The Blues previously paid around $130 million to bring the Belgian back to the club in 2021. However, after a fairly disappointing 2021/22 campaign in England, Lukaku was then sent back to Inter Milan on loan in 2022. The center forward suffered a series of injuries throughout the 2022/23 season in Italy. In fact, he missed 18 total matches due to various hamstring and knee issues.

Belgian has been happy on loan in Italy

Nevertheless, a return to Chelsea does not seem likely. Lukaku has made it known that he enjoys life in Italy and would be open to remaining with Inter. The Black and Blues recently played in the Champions League final but narrowly fell to Manchester City in the title match. Inter would also be open to holding on to the striker as well. However, the Italians want to secure the deal without breaking the bank.

Inter, Al-Hilal to negotiate Lukaku transfer fee with Chelsea

If Inter can’t strike a deal with Chelsea, then a move to the Middle East could be in the cards. Goal is now claiming that the Blues want more than $50 million to sell Lukaku this summer. Al-Hilal, much like Inter, does not want to pay this amount for the center forward. The clubs are expected to negotiate the proposed fee with Blues boss Todd Boehly in the near future.

Chelsea is looking to revamp its squad after a disastrous first season under Boehly. The Premier League club spent nearly $600 million on new players but finished the campaign 12th in the standings. Lukaku is not expected to be in new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s plans heading into the next campaign.

The Saudi Pro League has already tempted Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema, and N’Golo Kante to join the division. Lukaku is also not the only other star the league is targeting either. Neymar, Riyad Mahrez, and Sadio Mane have all been linked with Saudi sides in recent weeks.

PHOTO: IMAGO / PA Images