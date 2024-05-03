Marco Reus will depart Borussia Dortmund later this month after a mutual agreement not to extend his contract. The midfielder has been with the Bundesliga side since joining from Borussia Monchengladbach in 2012. However, Reus previously excelled in the youth ranks at Dortmund from the age of seven. After departing as a teen, he then rejoined his former club after a spell with the fellow North Rhine-Westphalia team.

In 12 seasons with BVB, Reus has racked up 168 goals and 128 assists in over 420 total matches. An attacking midfielder, the Germany international was previously seen as one of the top creative players in all of Europe. Nevertheless, injuries took a toll on the star throughout his career. Reus has missed over 200 games due to various injuries and setbacks. The midfielder was sidelined for 220 days after suffering an ACL injury in 2017.

Reus has chance to win Champions League title before departing club

Despite the injuries, Reus has remained a key figure at Dortmund. With the midfielder running the show, the German club finished runners-up for the UEFA Champions League title in 2013. He then helped his boyhood team lift the DFB-Pokal twice (2017 and 2021), as well as the DFL-Supercup twice as well (2013 and 2019).

“I’m incredibly grateful for and proud of this special time at my club Borussia Dortmund,” proclaimed Reus. “I have spent more than half of my life at this club and enjoyed every day, even though there have of course been difficult moments too. I already know now that I will find it difficult to say goodbye at the end of the season.”

“And yet I’m happy that there is now clarity and that we can focus fully on the very important final games that we still have to play. We have a big objective in our sights that we all want to achieve together. To do so, we will need every single one of our unbelievable fans, to whom I would like to express my sincere thanks for their unbelievable support over the years.”

Reus now has a chance to go out in style by potentially winning the Champions League. Dortmund currently has a slim 1-0 edge against Paris Saint-Germain in their semifinal matchup. The Germans will travel to France to play the second leg on Tuesday, May 7th. If they advance, Reus and company would then play either rival Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the tournament final.

Dortmund hires midfielder’s ex-teammate to coach reserves

Although he will soon turn 35, Reus has shown that he still has some gas left in the tank. The midfielder has managed to make 37 total appearances for Dortmund in the current campaign. In these games, the German has netted seven goals while adding another seven assists.

Along with announcing the star’s future, Dortmund also revealed that Marcel Schmelzer has been hired by club brass to help coach their under-23s. The defender was a longtime teammate with Reus up until his retirement in 2022. Schmelzer missed his final two years under contract with Dortmund due to a serious knee issue.

