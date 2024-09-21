Reece James’ Chelsea comeback has been indefinitely delayed, with the defender suffering another injury.

The 24-year-old fullback’s growth has been greatly slowed by a series of fitness concerns. He has been sidelined by hamstring issues for the last two seasons, and he suffered another setback during preseason.

Reece James’ struggles with injuries have been well-documented. The England international underwent surgery in December 2023 after a hamstring injury prematurely ended his season.

Expectations were high that he would return fully fit for the 2024-25 campaign. However, a fresh hamstring problem arose just before the Premier League season began. Another devastating injury has effectively sidelined their captain for the foreseeable future.

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed the grim news during a recent press conference. “His injury is a bit delayed and the most important thing for him — for any injury — is that the player comes back when they are 100% fit, and Reece is still out. Unfortunately, we don’t have an idea [when he will be back] at the moment.”

Since becoming club captain in August 2023, the defender has played only 413 Premier League minutes. The Blues have had to adjust without their top defensive star due to his absence.

Chelsea’s defensive issue without James

The ongoing absence of Reece James has exposed Chelsea’s vulnerabilities at right-back.

Despite several high-profile signings in recent transfer windows, the Blues find themselves struggling to cover the position adequately.

During their recent victory against Bournemouth, Axel Disasi was a makeshift right-back in the absence of James and Malo Gusto. However, his performance was largely disappointing.

Malo Gusto, who has been deputizing for James, is also currently absent, leaving Maresca with limited options. Wesley Fofana stepped in for Disasi in the subsequent game, showing more promise, but Chelsea may still need to look elsewhere for a reliable solution.

Maresca hinted at the possibility of giving young defender, Josh Acheampong, a chance to prove himself.

“I really like Josh. For me, potentially he can be a top player, a top defender for the future. With young players, I have quite a bit of experience and I like to modify them a little bit,” he said.

Such comments suggest Acheampong could be set for a first-team run in the coming weeks.

Impact of James’ absence

James is one of the Premier League’s top full-backs, and his absence continues to hurt Chelsea. His ability to contribute both defensively and offensively makes him a key player for the Blues.

However, his recurring injuries have severely limited his playing time, with just 10 league appearances last season and 16 in the campaign before that.

While the Blues have managed to cope without James, his prolonged absence raises concerns about the team’s long-term defensive stability. The lack of a reliable and fit right-back could become a significant issue as the season progresses, especially with Chelsea’s ambitions in both domestic and European competitions.

Photo credit: IMAGO / News Images