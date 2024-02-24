On Friday, Inter Miami finalized the four-year deal with midfielder Federico Redondo, which includes an option for the 2028 season.

Fernando Redondo’s son will be joining the U22 Initiative as a player to replace Facundo Farias at the conclusion of the season due to an injury. Before last month’s regular season encounter, Inter Miami suffered a setback when Farias tore his anterior cruciate ligament.

Inter Miami confirmed the move in a statement: “We’re pleased to bring an exciting young midfielder like Federico to Inter Miami. He’s a very promising player who is sharp with the ball at his feet and shows awareness out of possession.

“We believe in his potential, but also feel he will immediately be a strong addition to our squad as we look to build on our successes in 2024”.

After playing for Argentinos Juniors, the 21-year-old moves to the newly renamed Chase Stadium. He has represented his country at the under-20 and under-23 levels. But now, he gets to play alongside Lionel Messi, the captain of the Argentina national team.

Gerardo “Tata” Martino, a former teammate of his father, will be coaching him at Inter Miami. Once upon a time, in 1991, they were teammates at Tenerife.

“I’m very happy to join a Club that is growing so much. It’s a great opportunity to share the pitch with top players. I’m looking forward to integrating in the group with my teammates. We have to go step by step but always dream big”, Redondo said.

What will Redondo bring Miami?

A rumored $8 million contract finally sealed the deal for the 21-year-old, who just helped Argentina’s under-23 team qualify for the Olympic Games in Paris.

The agreement was on the brink of collapse last week when Inter Miami altered the terms of payment. After some time, the two clubs reached an agreement.

There are some parallels between Federico and his father, yet Federico is a very distinct player. Federico is a holding midfielder who uses his passing abilities. He is a little taller than his father, but he has yet to reach a powerful physique.

Federico has a light touch and likes to play upfront most of the time.

While in the middle of the field, he risks passing the ball to his teammates to keep the game competitive. At this point in his career, the youngster has shown that he is more intellectual than smooth.

Debut earlier than expected?

With injuries ravaging Inter Miami’s midfield, Tata Marino couldn’t have asked for a better timing for his arrival. During the friendly match between Vissel and Kobe, Busquets suffered a nasty blow to the ankle.

As a result, the Spaniard did not play for Inter Miami in their match against Newell’s Old Boys of Argentina. Even though he returned to action for the MLS opener against Real Salt Lake, Busquets did not play the whole match.

Prior to the final whistle, Lawson Sunderland entered in the place of the former Barcelona player. The club’s new No. 55 will likely start the next games.

Photo credit: IMAGO / AFLOSPORT