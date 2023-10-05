Real Madrid has officially announced that they will pursue legal action against a former police commissioner who accused the club of bribery. Jose Manuel Villarejo, the previous police exec, accused the LaLiga side of bribing referees during a recent radio interview. The disgraced commissioner expounded on the allegations by claiming that Real President Florentino Perez paid match officials.

Villarejo was discussing Barcelona’s recent legal issue regarding payments to a former referee chief. The Catalan club, as well as two of their former presidents, faced corruption charges in the case. Officials also indicted Negreira, the former vice president of Spanish soccer’s refereeing committee. Nevertheless, the former police commissioner went on to claim that similar scenarios occur all the time with clubs.

Villarejo labels Real president as ‘untouchable’ in interview

“All presidents have done it. Florentino Perez too. Somehow, at Real Madrid, before this (Barca’s Negreira case) the same thing had already been detected,” Villarejo told RAC1. “It is impossible to prosecute anything that involves Perez. It would be suicide for anyone who dares to do so. Florentino is untouchable.”

The disgraced former police commissioner also previously claimed that the case against Barca was not pursued earlier to due Real’s involvement. However, Villarejo has yet to come up with any concrete evidence regarding the 35-time Spanish champions.

Real’s move will not be first time Villarejo has faced legal action

Real has responded by issuing a statement that they are submitting legal paperwork regarding the allegations. “The president of Real Madrid C.F., Florentino Perez, has ordered the immediate filing of the corresponding legal action against the ex-commissioner Villarejo for the false accusations made on the Catalan radio station RAC1,” read the statement.

Authorities arrested Villarejo for various charges back in 2017. This included bribery and extortion, among others. The former police exec went on trial for the offenses in 2021. When asked about Real’s potential legal action, Villarejo seemed unbothered. “Another sentence for me,” stated the former police commissioner.

PHOTO: IMAGO / NurPhoto