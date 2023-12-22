Wednesday saw the debut of a youthful talent for Real Madrid’s matchday squad against Deportivo Alaves. The player was likely rejoicing in the significant accomplishment.

What is more, injuries prevented Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy from joining Real Madrid‘s Thursday trip to Alaves. To that end, Carlo Ancelotti added four youngsters to the matchday roster in response to the news. One of them was Raul Asencio, who would have played in LaLiga with Real Madrid for the first time in his career.

Real Madrid cut the Castilla player from the squad. He will not travel with the rest of the squad at all, as per Marca.

Why did Real Madrid remove the youngster from of squad?

Mario Cortegana of The Athletic claims that the 20-year-old had a court appearance scheduled over a sex scandal, which is the reason for this. This teenage defender is one of four Castilla players who were allegedly taken into custody for allegedly filming and uploading a pornographic movie with one of their players and a young lady.

The identities of the players involved have been hidden by Real Madrid up until this point. However, the Spanish media have learned about the tale because of Asencio’s noticeable absence from the team.

Throughout the Primera Federacion this season, the 20-year-old Asencio has been a mainstay for Raul’s young squad, making 14 appearances. Though his natural position is that of a center defender, Asencio can fill in at full-back if needed.

Raul Asencio involved in sex tape case outside Real Madrid

Though Asencio isn’t exactly a household name outside of Real Madrid, he made the news earlier this season for all the wrong reasons. This year, rumors surfaced that he and three other youth players were under investigation by the authorities for their alleged roles in the spread of a sex tape video.

The incident, according to Spanish outlet Relevo, allegedly included a minor. Authorities are still looking into the matter. That rules out any chance of Asencio making his Real Madrid debut anytime soon.

An event that occurred in the Canary Islands over the summer. Asencio joined three other players from Los Blancos’ junior systems as defendants. Two girls, one of whom is underage, are suing the four players. The girls allege the four players made sexually explicit videos without their consent.

September was when the girl’s mother notified the Guardia Civil of the probable criminal act. According to the overage victim’s anonymous testimony, they believe they are immune to the law since they are a player from the Spanish giants.

But, not all four Real Madrid players facing charges will be cooperating with authorities, according to the latest information. Relevo claims that neither Ferran R. nor Juan R. spoke with the police about what happened.

Even though it was only in response to inquiries from their attorneys, Raul A. (whom they claimed to be Raul Asencio) and Andres G. did so. Even after consulting with attorneys, the first two chose to remain silent. Thus, the Whites had Asencio on the roster to play Alaves. He never featured because of his role in this case.

PHOTOS: IMAGO