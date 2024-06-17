Bundesliga club RB Leipzig announced plans for a second friendly in the United States this summer for its preseason tour. Previously, Leipzig announced a friendly at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, against Aston Villa. Red Bull Arena is the home of fellow Red Bull side the New York Red Bulls. Yet, Aston Villa prevents a strong test as Unai Emery’s side is bound for the UEFA Champions League. Next season, Leipzig will also play in the top European club competition.

For its second game in the United States though, Leipzig is going south. Chase Stadium, the traditional home of Inter Miami and Lionel Messi, is hosting a contest against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the German side. This gives Leipzig two games against Premier League opposition before starting its Bundesliga campaign. The game in Miami comes four days after the friendly in Harrison, NJ. Wolves and Leipzig will play one another on Aug. 3, with kickoff currently set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

This is the first time RB Leipzig is making a trip to the United States as a preseason tour. Therefore, the German club is making the most of the opportunity. Regarding the stay in Miami, Leipzig will use the same practice facilities that Inter Miami uses. In its reveal of the plans, Leipzig specifically mentioned players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets, Jordi Alba and Luis Suarez. However, the club did not mention if training at this facility means Inter Miami will also be involved. At the time of Leipzig’s arrival, Inter Miami will be defending its Leagues Cup trophy.

A first tour of the United States for RB Leipzig

“We’re really pleased that we’ve been able to organize another part of our US tour after the stop in New York with the Red Bulls,” Johann Plenge, the Chief Business Officer at RB Leipzig said. “Inter Miami CF are a unique team in the MLS and offer us great opportunities there.”

Having the opportunity to play against two Premier League opponents is an indicator of the club’s drive for success. However, RB Leipzig is making a conscious effort to grow its brand in the United States. Miami and south Florida in general have grown mightily in recent years as soccer markets. In addition to Inter Miami’s rise, there will be two USL Super League teams giving the area women’s teams to support.

RB Leipzig is taking advantage of two major soccer markets by playing games in the New York City area and Miami.

“Off the pitch, there will be a number of activities together with Red Bull and other partners, which will continue to gain the support of football fans in the USA for RB Leipzig,” Plenge said.

As of now, there is no ticket information for the game at Chase Stadium between RB Leipzig and Wolves. However, fans can purchase tickets to the game at Red Bull Arena for the contest against Aston Villa. World Soccer Talk’s schedule of summer friendlies will have game information and tickets for the plethora of friendlies coming to the United States in the upcoming offseason.

PHOTOS: IMAGO