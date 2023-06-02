AC Milan has confirmed that Rafael Leao has signed a new contract extension to remain with the club. The news is particularly important considering that the 23-year-old star’s previous deal was set to expire in 2024. However, the Italian side has now tied down their key player until the summer of 2028.

Along with the contract extension, Milan has also reportedly included a release clause. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is claiming that Leao’s new deal has a release clause worth about $188 million. This massive stipulation will most likely ease Milan’s fears that they will lose Leao to another team.

Massive teams ready to pounce before deal

There has been speculation concerning Leao’s future for months now. Because of his precarious position with Milan, major clubs expressed interest in Leao. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid have all been linked with Leao in recent months.

Despite the interest of other teams, Leao previously reiterated his desire to remain with the club. The Portugal international told Sky Sport Italia of his wishes just last month. “I want to stay here at Milan, yes — but there are some things to resolve,” said Leao. “I’m still under contract for one more year. We’re in talks.”

“I feel at home at AC Milan. I’m so, so happy to be here,” continued the winger. “What matters most now is that we’re in the [Champions League] semifinals. It’s a great season and I want to continue helping the team.”

Rafael Leao deserving of massive contract with Milan

Leao has become one of the most important players for Milan since he arrived in 2019. The tricky winger helped I Rossoneri collect the Serie A title during the 2021/22 season. He was even named in the Italian league’s team of the year. That same season, he won the award for Serie A’s Footballer of the Year.

Although Milan dropped down to fourth in the Italian top flight this season, Leao has continued his impressive play. The Portuguese playmaker racked up 14 goals and 15 assists throughout various competitions during the current campaign. Milan will finish their season off with a home match against Verona on Sunday.

