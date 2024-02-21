An emergency meeting of Premier League teams on a $1.1 billion agreement with the English Football League is imminent. There has been no movement for months. But on Thursday, Feb. 29, the 20 top-flight teams will meet. The idea is to try to agree on a six-year deal to assist the 72 EFL clubs in the pyramid.

Reports suggest that Premier League officials want to resolve the matter before the government intervenes. Meanwhile, the Football Governance Bill will pass Parliament shortly.

At the same time as the conference, the culture secretary is introducing the Football Governance Bill. It aims to establish new powers for watchdogs to force a financial settlement on the sport.

Culture Minister Lucy Frazer has also urged clubs to agree to the bill’s passage. Also, a new independent regulator might ensure a settlement goes through. A Premier League club has expressed disappointment that a solution “seems a long way off”.

It has even been indicated that a vote on the matter may take place next week. They have scheduled another gathering for March 11.

Teams risk bankruptcy if no deal is agreed

Before Christmas, negotiations stalled because the top teams couldn’t agree on a payment plan for the new EFL contract. Rick Parry, the EFL’s head, cautioned that numerous teams could face bankruptcy without funding from the Premier League.

He emphasized the EFL’s role in identifying and nurturing potential Premier League players and highlighted teams’ invaluable connection with communities. In Premier League history, only six clubs have remained constant: Arsenal, Chelsea, Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Tottenham.

The Premier League warned teams to negotiate their own contracts or risk potential intervention from a new regulator. The inability to prepare for the EFL budget stems from the ongoing debate surrounding the new Profit and Sustainability Rules.

According to last week’s Mirror article, Burnley owner Alan Pace organized a meal to improve connections with Championship teams, but only ten Premier League clubs showed up. The clubs present were Crystal Palace, Burnley, Luton, Manchester City, Brighton, Bournemouth, Brentford, Wolves, and Newcastle.

The purpose of the gathering was to assist and coordinate with relegated clubs. Additionally, the teams who were there discussed the Governance Bill and the financial regulations that apply to the entire English Football League.

Urgent fix needed at Premier League meeting to discuss deal

According to Sky News, Premier League teams face an anticipated cost of $1 billion million to $1.1 billion as a result of the new arrangement. The exact amount will rely on the payment of $111 million for the current season.

Rumor has it that one Premier League team in the cellar has voiced worries about having to take out a loan this year to cover what may be its portion of the EFL’s payout. The Football League and the English Premier League have been in talks for a while now, but neither party has been able to commit to anything.

To close the $5 billion budget gap between Premier League and Championship teams in 2020/21, the leagues require an urgent fix. Consequently, clubs all across the pyramid might benefit from transparency and financial stability if a New Deal could be reached before March.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.