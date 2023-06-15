The Premier League has released its complete schedule for the upcoming 23/24 season. While every team has the same fixture list, the timing of these matches can be crucial. Many fans particularly pick out the opening round of games and the final matchups of the campaign.

Keeping with tradition, Premier League title holders will host a recently promoted club to start the season. Manchester City begin their quest for yet another top-flight trophy against Burnley on Friday, August 11. This matchup has a bit of an extra attraction considering Vincent Kompany is Burnley’s current head coach. The former City defender collected four Premier League titles before departing in 2020.

NBC Sports yet to reveal official broadcasting schedule

While television schedules here in the United States have not yet been released, NBC Sports will once again handle Premier League games. The company broadcasts English top-flight matches across their various avenues. This includes NBC, the USA network and Peacock Premium. As the City-Burnley game is the lone match for that particular day, it most likely goes to USA.

Arsenal has been given the second match of the upcoming campaign. The previous league runners-up are set to face Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12. This matchup is at 7:30 a.m. ET. Fixtures scheduled for this timeframe almost always go on the USA network.

The 12:30 p.m. ET Saturday time slot regularly airs on local NBC affiliates. College football can affect this, but mid-August is too early for that. This should mean that Aston Villa’s visit to Newcastle at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 12 is on local NBC channels.

‘Big Six’ matchup underlines first week of 23/24 Premier League schedule

A matchup between Chelsea and Liverpool is, however, the highlight of the opening week of fixtures. The two big clubs face off at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday, August 13. Although not yet confirmed, this game may feature on Peacock Premium.

Premier League fans north of the border can find these matches exclusively on Fubo. The popular streaming service previously purchased rights in Canada to the English top flight last year. Fubo has taken over the Premier League broadcasting rights from DAZN.

PHOTO: IMAGO/ Xinhua