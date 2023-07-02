Although Valencia has had a rough go of it the previous few seasons, Yunus Musah has been a consistent performer for the La Liga side. The U.S. national team player left Arsenal’s youth program in 2019 and has been a regular for Los che.

In 2022-23, he played 2358 minutes over 37 games in all competitions and recorded two assists. He also has 27 caps for the United States national team and has appeared in over 100 senior-level games at club level.

Given the evident promise in his game, the 20-year-old has been the subject of transfer rumors for some time. It has been speculated that he would join the list of American players who will be transferred to Serie A this summer.

Musah appears to be on way to Serie A alongside other USMNT members

Over the last week or two, reports have connected AC Milan to a transfer for the emerging sensation. In light of Sandro Tonali’s impending departure to Newcastle, the Rossoneri hierarchy is considering several possibilities to reconstruct the midfield.

It was reported on Monday that the Italian giant made their approach, tabling in an official bid of €17 million ($18.6 million), and discussions are still underway at this time. Nonetheless, a number of English clubs remain resolute in their pursuit of Musah and expect to outbid them.

AC Milan face stiff competition from Fulham

The Sun reports that Fulham is preparing to offer €20 million ($21.8 million). According to reports, the Cottagers’ intense interest in the American midfielder is part of a bigger plan to keep their Premier League standing.

The fact that Musah could be returning to London gives them a distinct edge. If Fulham’s star midfielder Joao Palhinha leaves in the offseason, there may be a greater incentive to pursue this target.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Vicente Vidal Fernandez