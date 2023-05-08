Another short week to prepare for league action due to midweek NWSL Challenge Cup matches was highlighted by a national CBS broadcast on Saturday afternoon for gameweek 6. Trinity Rodman moved further along in the USWNT conversation with her performance against San Diego in that game. She showed a national television audience why she is one of the hottest young stars in the women’s game.

Lynn Williams and Megan Rapinoe made strong cases to be on the plane to the World Cup for the USWNT this week, too. This week, we also saw a dominant midfield performance from the legendary Marta of Orlando. Angel City’s Jun Endo put in a strong shift in her outing. Finally, Portland and North Carolina delivered another classic of a match.

Breaking down NWSL Gameweek 6

Washington Spirit 3-1 San Diego Wave

Standout performances from Trinity Rodman and Ashley Sanchez paced the Spirit’s 3-1 win. With the victory, Washington remains unbeaten on the season. Meanwhile, San Diego dropped its second-consecutive match.

A national audience on CBS broadcast was treated to a great show of attacking soccer by the Spirit. Rodman is on the cusp of breaking into a key role with the US Women’s National Team. Her goal and assist were among two more great opportunities to score.

Rodman and Sanchez showed incredible understanding of each other’s game. The attacking duo combined on several potent attacking moves, leading to the Spirit’s first two goals.

Washington capped its scoring in the 80th minute with a goal from Paige Metayer. Her header followed a lovely cross from Sam Staab. Alex Morgan scored a late consolation goal for San Diego.

Unlike most standout performances this season, the Spirit did not get much in terms of attacking prowess from Ashley Hatch. Yet, that made little difference, as Washington ran out 3-1 winners.

Orlando Pride 1-0 Racing Louisville

Anna Morehouse made seven saves in goal for Orlando. That helped the Pride win its second-straight, this time against Racing Louisville. Messiah Bright’s 21st-minute goal was enough for the home side to run out winners.

Bright’s goal came on a header from the center of the area that she directed to the top left corner of the goal off a corner that was well-struck by Kylie Storm.

This match was one of the best in terms of midfield play this season in NWSL. Both clubs’ midfield showed an ability to control possession in critical moments and initiate strong build-up play. Much of NWSL’s early season action has been stretched and built around wide play and counter-attacks. This match was very different.

Throughout much of the match, Jaelin Howell dictated tempo by creating attacking opportunities for Louisville. Similarly, the Orlando midfield, particularly the sublime Marta and excellent Adriana Leal were very good.

The win for the Pride further relieves the mounting pressure during the early portion of the season on Head Coach Seb Hines.

North Carolina Courage 3-3 Portland Thorns

For the second successive week, Portland rescued a point with a late goal in a 3-3 draw.

North Carolina welcomed over 7,000 fans to WakeMed Soccer Park for only the fifth time in club history. This rivalry has been an intense one since the epic 2017 NWSL Final in Orlando where Portland used some stingy defending to blunt a Courage side that entered that match as the best in the league by some distance. This matchup has routinely been appointment viewing in the Triangle Area of North Carolina and fans got their money’s worth for sure on Saturday.

With the crowd in an early frenzy, the Courage wasted no time in giving the fans something to cheer about. About 30 seconds after the kickoff, Ryan Williams drove toward the end line and sent a cross into the area that deflected off the unfortunate Emily Menges and into the net. The own goal gave the Courage the lead on the fastest goal scored in club history.

Portland answered 20 minutes later when Sophia Smith found Crystal Dunn in the box for a one-time redirect. Dunn’s goal against her former side was quickly canceled out. Just two minutes later, Kerolin Nicoli sent a long-range curler off the inside of the post and past Bella Bixby to put the Courage back in front. It was the third goal of the year for Kerolin.

Both sides remained unchanged at the start of the second half. Portland would again tie things up in minute 53 with a direct ball from Meghan Klingenberg that found Dunn on a darting run. The Thorns winger calmly took a right-footed shot that found the bottom left corner to even the score.

A pair of substitutes combined in minute 70 to give North Carolina its third lead of the night. Olivia Wingate made a wide run with the ball on the right wing and cut inside towards the area, then dropped a perfect lay-off to Victoria Pickett, who was making her first appearance for the Courage.

Portland leveled in minute 83 just a minute after Sophia Smith’s curling shot from the left corner of the box was saved by Casey Murphy. A challenge gave the Thorns possession at midfield, and Natalia Kuikka found Olivia Moultrie who struck from outside the box to once again level things for the visitors.

The match ended 3-3.

OL Reign 2-0 Houston Dash

Veronica Latsko and Jordyn Huitema scored goals as OL Reign’s good run continued in a 2-0 win over Houston on Saturday. Also of note was the contributions of Megan Rapinoe whose return to form is great news for the US Women’s National Team. With Mallory Swanson likely out of the World Cup, the US attacking options are in flux. It seems increasingly likely Rapinoe will make the final roster, something that wasn’t clear a few months ago. Her performances the last few weeks have served as reminders as to the utility she provides in wide areas in open play as well as her outstanding set piece delivery.

The home side thought they had taken the lead in the 13th minute, but VAR judged that Huitema had handled the ball before putting it in the back of the net from close range. In minute 36, Megan Rapinoe had a great opportunity to give Reign the lead from within the area, but the Dash’s Jane Campbell made an excellent save, pushing the shot away to safety.

Both sides went into halftime level, but early in the second half the home side went on top as Rapinoe streaked down the left flank and played a lofted cross to Latsko who redirected the ball with a snap header toward the near post beating Campbell.

Just 15 minutes later in minute 68, the Reign doubled the lead when Latsko became the provider, playing a cross from the right into the area which Huitema headed toward goal. Campbell got her fingertips to the ball and almost kept it from completely crossing the line. But, it did, and OL Reign scored its second for security in the win.

Chicago Red Stars 1-2 NJ/NY Gotham

Lynn Williams is all the talk of NWSL lately. Perhaps motivated by the door to a USWNT return being thrown open due to Mallory Swanson’s injury, Williams is on a tear. She scored another game-winner on Sunday, her third in four weeks as Gotham defeated the Chicago Red Stars 2-1 in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Jenna Nighswonger opened the scoring in minute four converting from close range after a strong minute of build-up play by Gotham. Williams played an influential role the rest of the first half, helping create chances for herself, Yazmeen Ryan and Taylor Smith throughout the rest of the first half. Allie Long and Kristie Mewis were influential in midfield throughout the first half which culminated with a Williams goal right at the end of the half.

The second half was more even and Chicago got a goal back in minute 54. Ella Stevens scored off a set piece when she rose to head in a corner taken by Julia Bianchi. Chicago had a few chances to equalize as the second half wore on but didn’t sustain attacking moves particularly effectively. In the end, Gotham ran out 2-1 winners in a match that felt comfortable.

Angel City FC 3-2 Kansas City Current

Angel City raced out to a three-goal lead by halftime. However, the hosts had to hold on at the end. Kansas City clawed back into the game with two goals early in the second half.

Jun Endo, Angel City’s star left-sided player, had a hand in all three Angel City FC goals. To start, she played the ball that resulted in Alyssa Thompson’s 31st-minute opener.

Then, Endo set up Claire Emslie’s goal a dozen minutes later. Endo added one of her own in first-half stoppage time.

The match felt like it was done and dusted by halftime. Not only did Angel City enter the break with a three-goal cushion. For much of that first 45, it dominated the attacking play.

But, Kansas City fought back valiantly. Cecilia Kizer’s play was particularly impressive. Kizer set up a 57th-minute goal that Izzy Rodriguez put away brilliantly. Then, Kizer scored from inside the area just four minutes later. That cut the deficit to one. Kizer scored herself from inside the area in minute 61. She was instrumental in the link-up play. She beat several defenders on her own on multiple attacking opportunities looking to equalize after the second Current goal.

Kansas City’s best chance to salvage something from the match occurred in second-half stoppage time. Alexa Spaanstra took a layoff from Debinha and struck it almost perfectly. The shot went just wide of the near post by a matter of inches. Thus, Angel City hung on for a 3-2 victory.

