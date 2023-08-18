Nottingham Forest opened its home campaign against Sheffield United much in the same way it performed last season. The hosts won at the City Ground, where Forest had a tremendous record. It was much the reason the club was able to retain its status in the Premier League. Despite Sheffield United putting out a strong performance, late Forest heroics ensured the hosts all three points.

The party at the City Ground got started early, as Forest scored within the first five minutes. A lofted ball in from the right from Serge Aurier met the rising head of Taiwo Awoniyi. The Nigerian powered the header beyond Wes Foderingham in the Sheffield United net.

Aurier’s crosses from the right-hand side were a theme of the night. Yet, he was not alone in these deliveries. With Aurier marauding down one side, Morgan Gibbs-White commanded Forest’s left side. Gibbs-White produces chances of his own and had some crosses that were left wanting.

In the few chances Sheffield United could muster in the first half, Matt Turner was equal. However, his resistance was broken early in the second half.

Stunner brings the visitors level

Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer picked up a loose ball on a corner just outside the box. After a controlling touch, Hamer curled a perfect shot inside Matt Turner’s left-hand post. The American was left scrambling for a ball that he was never going to get to. For United’s first goal back in the Premier League, it is one of the early goals of the season.

Sheffield United almost pulled ahead in the second half. Benie Traore capitalized on a miscue in the Forest backline to go one-on-one with Matt Turner. Some desperate defending from Forest led to a low shot to Turner’s right side. The American got enough of a hand on it to keep it out and have his backtracking defenders clear the ball away.

Chris Wood the hero as Nottingham Forest defeats Sheffield United

Chris Wood came on as a substitute about five minutes after that chance in the 78th minute. Five minutes after coming on, Wood delivered the winner. Another Serge Aurier cross from the right side found Wood in the box. He got enough on the ball to steer it across goal and into Foderingham’s net. A boisterous City Ground could not contain itself at the likely prospect of a win.

Wood admitted after the game that these are important games for Nottingham Forest. The club’s home form, in particular, is significant to its status in the Premier League.

“That is probably one we wouldn’t win last year, so it says a lot about this team’s mentality,” Wood said. “We want to make this a fortress like we did last year.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Action Plus