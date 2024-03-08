Currently, Bayern Munich’s management position is the most perplexing one. Thomas Tuchel is obviously in charge at the moment, but that will change come summertime.

At this point in his career, the German boss has been quite successful. He has coached some of the best teams in France, Germany, and England. In the Bundesliga, the once-mighty Bavarian titans are starting to fade.

During his tenure as Bayern’s manager, the club had a difficult season. With 10 points separating them from Bayer Leverkusen, they now occupy the second spot in the rankings.

What’s more, the youthful Xabi Alonso is already surpassing the 50-year-old. Media have even claimed that the Spaniard could be Tuchel’s successor at the Allianz Arena. So, despite a full calendar year left on his contract, Tuchel will depart Munich at the end of the current season.

Thomas Tuchel linked to Premier League move

Supposedly, the former Chelsea manager has already planned his next move now that he will be unemployed. Rumors have it that Thomas Tuchel wants to go back to the Premier League.

According to Bild, a German news site, the experienced boss is open to returning to the Premier League. In addition, If the chance presents itself this summer, he would think about going back to Chelsea.

He also expressed the hope that he and owner Boehly can put their problems from their past collaboration behind them, according to the newspaper. There were rumors that Tuchel and Boehly had a rocky relationship before he left Chelsea.

The club sacked the German early in the 2022-23 season, ending his brief term at Stamford Bridge. The American owner added fuel to the fire. He reportedly showed off the home dressing room to guests during a crucial team speech at halftime.

Notably, toward the conclusion of last season, there were rumors that the Chelsea management had discussed the possibility that parting ways with Tuchel had been a mistake. Reportedly, Tuchel was due $16.7 million in severance money during that time.

In West London, the ex-Brighton man only stayed for seven months before Chelsea replaced him with their hero Frank Lampard. The Englishman then led the Blues until the conclusion of the term. Mauricio Pochettino was hired before the current season, yet Chelsea’s poor league position remains unchanged.

What could Tuchel offer to Chelsea this time around?

The speculation about Tuchel’s possible return to Chelsea has gained traction as Mauricio Pochettino’s time in charge is being more and more questioned. Conditions and restrictions will govern his return, however.

The possibility of Tuchel joining Barcelona has also been circulating. But rumor has it that he would rather be back in the Premier League. Instead of Spain, where he would struggle due to language barriers, he thinks the English league would be a better fit for his skills and personality.

Tuchel reportedly has not given up hope that he and Boehly might make amends. Tuchel thinks Boehly recognizes the good influence he had on Chelsea’s fortunes when he was manager, despite their previous disputes. With any luck, Boehly will be able to put their differences aside and give him another shot at becoming head coach.

