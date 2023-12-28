A dramatic Thursday in the Premier League saw Arsenal and Tottenham lose to shake the top half of the Premier League table. The Gunners had the chance to go to the top of the Premier League table with a win. Likewise, Tottenham could have jumped Manchester City to re-establish itself in the top four. However, both clubs lost. In doing so, Brighton and West Ham won to re-enter the conversation for either the top four or European qualification.

At the end of the day, Arsenal retains its spot at second in the Premier League table, and Tottenham is on the outside looking in at fifth. Just behind Spurs, West Ham trails the white side of north London by three points. Brighton has shrugged off some of its early season struggles to trail Spurs by six points.

West Ham stuns Arsenal at the Emirates

Fresh off defeating Manchester United at the weekend, David Moyes’ West Ham was rising high with sights set on challenging for the top four. The only problem was the next game was at Arsenal. David Moyes had managed 22 games against Arsenal at the Emirates. He has never won.

His team gave him a boost after 13 minutes. Shaky Arsenal defending and a narrow decision on the ball being out of bounds allowed Jarrod Bowen to set up Tomas Soucek to bundle the ball in. Arsenal has a knack for coming from behind and saving goals for dramatic time. Bukayo Saka came inches from pulling Arsenal level in the first half. A snap shot from a tight angle just before halftime beat Alphonso Areola. However, the ball hit the inside of the post and skirted across the goal line, allowing West Ham to clear.

The Hammers welcomed all the Arsenal pressure throughout the game. By the full-time whistle, Arsenal had 75% possession. Therefore, West Ham needed to take advantage of its set-piece opportunities. That is what Konstantinos Mavropanos, the former Arsenal defender, did at the 55-minute mark. A strong header on a corner hit the crossbar and post to go in and double West Ham’s lead.

West Ham’s low block in defense frustrated Arsenal and Mikel Arteta. The Gunners fired shots from outside the box that never dangerously tested Areola. Gabriel Jesus had an opportunity with a back-post header. The Brazilian failed to get the ball on target, which epitomized Arsenal’s attack on the day. West Ham had a late penalty after a Declan Rice foul that Said Benrahma failed to convert. That only saved the blemishes for Arsenal on a massively disappointing day.

Brighton batters Spurs in six-goal frenzy

Tottenham missed out on the opportunity to climb into the top four in the Premier League table on Thursday. Ange Postecoglou’s side traveled to the American Express Stadium on the back of three wins in league play. However, Brighton raced out to four goals, with two either side of halftime. Despite a late charge from Tottenham with two goals, the deficit was too large.

Brighton got off to a blazing start with early pressure on the visitors from London. Joao Pedro, who was phenomenal like many of his teammates on the night, went on a mazy run down Brighton’s left side. After beating a handful of Tottenham defenders, he played a pass to Jack Hinshelwood. The Brighton right-back blasted the ball past Guglielmo Vicario to give Brighton the lead after 10 minutes.



Brighton had two penalties on the night, both of which Joao Pedro converted. The first of those came 12 minutes after Hinshelwood’s opener. Dejan Kulusevski foolishly pulled Danny Welbeck during a corner. A hasty VAR review awarded a penalty to make it a two-goal lead for Brighton. In between that and Pedro’s second-half penalty conversion, Pervis Estupiñán scored a world-class goal. The left-back celebrated his return to action by fielding a short corner blasting a left-footed shot across the face of goal that Vicario had no chance of reaching.

Alejo Veliz and Ben Davies scored two goals in four minutes with 10 minutes left in the 90. With new life, Spurs hit the post via a curled Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg shot. That was the moment the game looked final. Brighton held on for a 4-2 win after a sensational first 80 minutes. Tottenham holds its spot of fifth in the table. Brighton, meanwhile, closed the gap with the European spots above them.

PHOTOS: IMAGO.