It’s no secret that New England Revolution officials have been wanting a new stadium for years now.

In fact, the club previously labeled a move away from Gillette Stadium “a top priority” as far back as 2010.

Revs president Brian Bilello then told NBC Sports Boston that the move was “as close as ever” two years later. Nevertheless, the Major League Soccer side still resides at the old arena.

Gillette Stadium has been the home of both the Revs and New England Patriots since opening in 2002. The arena sits 22 miles (about a 40-minute drive on a good day) southwest of downtown Boston.

Reports surfaced earlier this year that linked the Revs with a possible move to Everett, Massachusetts after Wynn Resorts purchased a 45-acre piece of land in the town. Everett borders Boston just across the Mystic River.

Zoning restrictions need to change for stadium to be built

Although the casino corporation bought the land, there are hints that it may ultimately be developed into a new Revs stadium. There is, however, a fairly significant issue with the property. By law, a stadium can’t be built on the spot of the old Mystic power plant due to current zoning restrictions. Nevertheless, select lawmakers are apparently willing to work with the Revs and Wynn Resorts.

The Boston Globe is claiming that Everett officials are attempting to get help from state Legislators to develop the land. These town officials also want things done quickly. Massachusetts lawmakers wrap up formal sessions for the year in mid-November. If successful, Everett will essentially change zoning laws so nonindustrial dwellings are on the site.

Environmental group strongly opposes the deal

However, there are still hurdles to jump in order for the move to work. The Conservation Law Foundation has opposed to the rezoning since it has been proposed. Foundation president Bradley Campbell even called the move a “backroom deal” in a Commonwealth Magazine article.

According to the Boston Globe, a Wynn Resorts spokesperson claimed that they were open to building a soccer stadium on the site. Revs officials, however, weren’t as talkative. The team has, so far, remained tight-lipped about the potential move.

