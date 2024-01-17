The continued financial difficulties of Barcelona have been extensively reported in recent years.

It has considerably affected things on the field. Real Madrid’s rout of the Blaugrana and subsequent Spanish Super Cup victory last Sunday made that point very clear.

Though he knows it would be very doubtful due to Barcelona‘s financial problems, Xavi Hernandez is still hoping for fresh additions this month. To his relief, his prayers might soon be heard, and his hopes and wishes may eventually come true.

Deco and Xavi disagree over targeted Barcelona January signings

The sale of Barca Studios is nearing completion, which would provide much-needed revenue to Barcelona, according to SPORT. The Catalan newspaper adds that in the next few days, the club will decide between two potential purchasers. The club has already prepared the necessary paperwork. The selected fund must pay $54 million upfront.

Thus, Barca should be able to make another signing this month once these funds materialize. They had long planned Vitor Roque’s arrival from Athletico Paranaense. Undoubtedly, this is huge news, and it’s just what the team needed after last weekend’s crushing loss.

The team’s upper management views strengthening the midfield of the field as their top priority. However, the report claims that there are several inconsistencies with the anticipated profile that should arrive.

Since Sergio Busquets‘ departure created an obvious hole, the transfer window would be ideal for bringing in a suitable successor. Thus, Deco is putting his money on a defensive midfielder coming to the club.

Oriol Romeu is the only defensive midfielder on the roster at the moment. But the Blaugrana coach has no intention of including him in their plans. In the meantime, Xavi reportedly thinks they should bounce back from Gavi’s injury with a profile similar to his.

It is quite probable that the Camp Nou outlet will go with the option of signing a player on loan until the season ends. On the other hand, they do not completely dismiss the possibility of a permanent transfer.

Pulling economic levers never an easy job

Due to budget constraints imposed by La Liga, Barca has had to pull several economic “levers” in the last several summers. These, in turn, have allowed them to sign new players and extend existing contracts.

One approach to do this has been to sell off parts of different assets and sources of future revenue. But it seems like getting their hands on the cash hasn’t been exactly a picnic.

The Spanish news agency EFE said this month that the club is suing German investment company Libero about a 10 percent stake in Barca Vision. It was originally scheduled to be paid in August, but that date was later pushed out to December 31, 2023.

Joan Laporta is ready to initiate legal proceedings now that the extended deadline has passed, and the $43 million payment appears to have been non-existent. According to earlier reports, Libero insisted on specific assurances before payment. However, Barcelona flatly refused to provide them.

PHOTOS: IMAGO