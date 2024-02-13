FIFA is trying to partner with American video game publisher 2K to help create a new soccer game franchise. The governing body of the sport previously parted ways with Electronic Arts (EA Sports) last year. The two sides initially joined forces to create their first video game way back in 1993.

Nevertheless, after 30 years, they split due to several issues including contract disputes. It has been reported that EA Sports refused to pay FIFA $1 billion to renew their deal. EA Sports also deleted all of their previous games with FIFA from their online stores as well.

With FIFA gone, Electronic Arts released EA Sports FC 24 in September of 2023. Although many feared widespread changes to the new video game, the latest release garnered similar praise to previous years. This was down to the company not making drastic changes compared to FIFA 23. However, some critics applauded tweaks in added realism and smoothness of the game.

Negotiations between FIFA and 2K for video game are progressing

While FIFA and EA Sports split, the governing body has insisted that they will somehow continue to help make soccer video games. This was, however, even though the organization did not have any solidified plans at the time of the divorce.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino even previously praised their upcoming release of a video game without any partnership. “The new FIFA game – the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on – will always be the best egame for any girl or boy, we will have news on this very soon,” Infantino said after winning re-election in March of 2023.

Fast forward a year, and video game fans finally have some news on the situation. Insider Gaming senior editor Mike Straw recently claimed that FIFA and 2K are in discussions regarding a potential partnership. The American publisher, as a subsidiary of Take-Two Interactive, currently helps create multiple sports video games at the moment. This includes the popular NBA 2K franchise, the top current basketball video game collection.

EA Sports posted record sales after split with FIFA

The news of a partnership between FIFA and 2K is hardly surprising. After all, the company is used to creating highly rated sports video games. Not only this, but Stauss Zelnick, Take-Two’s CEO, previously proclaimed that his company would love to get into the international soccer market.

“We’re definitely interested in expanding our opportunities in sports, and FIFA has a great brand and incredible clout, but we have no current plans to discuss,” Zelnick told IGN in an interview back in 2022.

While an agreement may have been far off two years ago, it certainly seems as if negotiations between FIFA and 2K are now progressing. If the two sides agree to a deal, there will be a big battle in the soccer video game world. EA Sports FC 24 recorded a 7% increase in sales compared to their FIFA 23 game. FIFA and 2K, will want to put a significant dent in these figures.

PHOTOS: IMAGO