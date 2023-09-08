The future of Eden Hazard has been hinted at more strongly than ever before.

Hazard moved to Real Madrid in 2019 following a massive transfer fee from Chelsea. However, he and the La Liga powerhouse mutually decided to part ways in June. He still had a year left on his contract.

Injury difficulties marred the Belgian’s stint in Spain. Hazard was never able to make a significant impression at the Santiago Bernabeu. He only played in six games for Los Blancos last year and scored seven goals in his whole time there.

Ever since he became a free agent, several Saudi Arabian teams showed interest in him. Moreover, Lionel Messi‘s Inter Miami and Belgian side RWD Molenbeek have links with him. So far, nothing has come of it. The European calendar already started, and the Belgian is without a club.

Hazard has yet to reveal final decision on his future

Eden Hazard’s illustrious career has allowed him to see and experience many things. In his heyday, he was one of the most threatening players in the Premier League, providing unforgettable moments for Chelsea fans. Now he is just 32 years old, but his career is winding down, and it might finish sooner than anybody thought.

Despite rumors to the contrary, the midfielder has not revealed his plans for the foreseeable future, including whether or not he will play professionally again. But the star has given a strong signal that he may soon be leaving professional soccer.

Player drops biggest hint so far

Hazard gave some insight into his personal life and hinted at retirement from soccer in a sneak peek of the forthcoming documentary ‘Believe’, which focuses on the Belgian national team. “Little by little it is time to enjoy life with my family and friends. Drinking a few Jupiler beers”, the veteran is quoted as saying, via the Spanish news outlet AS.

However, he still has a soft spot for his national team, saying, “I will always be a fan of the Red Devils [Belgium]. I have always worn that captain’s armband with great honor.”

PHOTO: IMAGO / Belga