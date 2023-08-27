Napoli maintained their perfect start to the Serie A season as they strolled to a 2-0 victory over Sassuolo at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium on Sunday evening.

The defending champions showed glimpses of their last season’s exploits as Victor Osimhen and Giovani Di Lorenzo hit the back of the net, as the visitors hardly gathered any momentum over ninety minutes.

A fast start from the Partenopei saw Giacomo Raspadori strike the post in the first minute. The hosts started with a blistering pace and were awarded a penalty when Matteo Politano was brought down in the box by Daniel Boloca.

Osimhen scores opener

Osimhen stepped up and made it 1-0 as the hosts led in the 16th minute. New manager Rudi Garcia looked on from the sidelines as his side went on to the break with their noses ahead.

Both Politano and Frank Anguissa had half chances to extend their side’s lead at the start of the second half before the visitors were reduced to ten men.

Sending off for dissent

It appeared that Maxime Lopez said something to the referee that didn’t go down well, and the official sent him for dissent off in bizarre circumstances in the 51st minute.

Napoli were awarded another penalty in the 59th minute when Jeremy Toljan blocked off Amir Rrahmani’s header with an outstretched hand. Raspadori stepped up but missed his spot kick as the visitors kept themselves in the game.

Their joy was short-lived, though when Di Lorenzo made it 2-0 in the 64th minute as he latched on to substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s threaded ball before dispatching it to the back of the net.

Napoli had several chances to extend their lead in front of the home faithful but lacked the finishing touches.

The hosts ran out 2-0 winners in the end with Sassuolo hardly making their opponent break their sweat. Napoli take on Lazio next weekend in a heavyweight clash as Sassuolo face Verona.

Photo credit: IMAGO / Insidefoto