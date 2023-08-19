Serie A Champions Napoli started their defense of the league title in dominating fashion as they secured a 3-1 win over newly promoted Frosinone on Saturday afternoon.

Frosinone takes shock lead

The hosts took an early lead from the spot when Jens Cajuste brought down Jaime Baez in the penalty box. Abdou Harroui stepped up for the Serie B Champions and broke the deadlock, sending the home crowd into elation.

Matteo Politano restored parity in the 24th minute when he scored with a low shot across goal after Piotr Zielinski’s effort was well saved by the Frosinone keeper.

Napoli settled into the game with its free-flowing passing rhythm as new manager Rudi Garcia looked on from the sidelines.

Napoli take control

It wasn’t long before the southern Italian side took the lead when Victor Osimhen scored with a thumping strike from Giovani Di Lorenzo’s brilliant run and cross from the right wing.

This was minutes after Giacomo Raspadori thought he had scored, but the Italian’s effort was chalked off due to offside after VAR intervention.

Baez almost equalized right at the hour mark with a brilliant free-kick that crashed against the post, flying past Alex Meret in the Napoli goal.

Osimhen then scored his second of the day, with Di Lorenzo’s once again being the architect of the through ball for the striker. The Nigerian was afforded acres of space as he tucked in Napoli’s third of the day to give his side three points on the opening day.

The comeback win will give Garcia much confidence as he aims to retain the title, having taken over from Luciano Spalletti in the summer.

Napoli would like to build on the win and will now look to set the pace in the Serie A as they travel Sassuolo before they host Lazio. Frosinone on the other hand, have another difficult assignment next week when they travel to Atalanta.

Photo credit: IMAGO / NurPhoto