Manchester City has, perhaps unsurprisingly, gained the top spot in another financial chart. It was revealed back in May that the Premier League champions were the richest club in the world based on revenue. Now, Brand Finance labeled City as the world’s most valuable soccer team brand.

David Haigh, the company’s CEO, explained the significance of branding in sports teams. “Professional sports and football in particular fosters some of the most recognizable brands globally. Top clubs such as Real Madrid, Man United, Bayern Munich and others boast brand strength similar to that of Coca-Cola and Google which truly puts their caliber into perspective,” stated Haigh.

“Many of these top clubs earn sizable sums through broadcasting, commercial and matchday income with a significant chunk of commercial income being derived from corporate sponsorship, a market which continues to grow each year.”

Trophy success propelled City passed Real in the rankings

City’s rise to the top of the rankings officially ended Real Madrid’s four-year reign in the category. The Premier League side leapfrogged Real thanks to a 13% increase in brand valuation compared to a year ago. By comparison, the Spanish giant’s value of brand dropped 4% compared to 2022.

On-pitch success is a leading factor in City’s climb. The club recently collected its fifth English top-flight title in the last six seasons. They picked up the FA Cup trophy against crosstown rivals Manchester United as well. City’s trophy cabinet could also be set for another piece of silverware this month. City faces Inter Milan in the Champions League final on June 10.

Arsenal was biggest mover of any club in the top 10

While City gained the top spot in the brand rankings, fellow Premier League side Arsenal made the biggest jump of any team in the top 10. The Gunners made a 14% increase in brand valuation compared to last year. Despite being the youngest side in the English top flight, Mikel Arteta’s club shot up from eighth to second in the Premier League table.

Top 10 Most Valuable Soccer Brands:

Manchester City – $1.61 billion (up 13%) Real Madrid – $1.56 billion (down 4%) Barcelona – $1.46 billion (up 4%) Manchester United – $1.45 billion (up 9%) Liverpool – $1.45 billion (up 7%) Paris Saint-Germain – $1.2 billion (up 10%) Bayern Munich – $1.1 billion (down 1%) Arsenal – $973 million (up 14%) Tottenham Hotspur – $960 million (up 3%) Chelsea – $919 million (up 1%)

