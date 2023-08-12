With a stunning second-half comeback, Monterrey eliminated LAFC, the defending MLS champions, from the Leagues Cup. The Rayados are the lone remaining Liga MX team, having won 3-2.

Monterrey have won four straight away games since July 26. They have done so on the road, beating opponents in Sandy, Utah, Seattle, Portland, Oregon, Houston, and finally, Pasadena.

Meanwhile, the 2022 MLS Cup champions, LAFC, received a first-round bye. The team continued its winning ways at home at BMO Stadium.

On Friday, LAFC and Monterrey played their quarterfinal encounter in the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

As a result of Nashville FC’s 5-0 thrashing of Minnesota United, the Mexican side will now make the trip to Music City.

Monterrey president slams Leagues Cup organization for Mexican teams

Despite the impressive victory, the president of Monterrey went on an angry tirade. His main concern was how Liga MX teams participating in the Leagues Cup event in the United States and Canada were handled logistically and in terms of travel.

“We are very unhappy, disappointed, worried,” Jose Antonio “Tato” Noriega said at a press conference. “We have several players who are carrying knocks and our next game has been brought forward to Friday 11th… with all the kilometers that we have traveled [it is not fair].

Potential trophy wouldn’t mean much to Rayados

The club’s president has also stressed how difficult it has been for the Rayados to deal with the constant schedule changes and significant travel. He went on to say that even if his team wins the tournament, they would not benefit financially.

“I’ll give you an example. When we were in Portland we had a very small hotel that was insufficient for the activation of the coaching staff. We had to rent a nearby hotel to be able to do it and we pay for that..”

“We are very grateful to the players for their attitude, beyond the difficulties, they are very involved in the tournament. I’m not complaining about that, but the economic benefit for Monterrey will be zero…”

“Tata [Martino] does not know that when we arrived from Houston to Los Angeles, on a 4-hour trip, we expected to have a buffet in LA for the recovery of the players, with all the necessary elements the day after a game and you find yourself with food that is not ideal.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Agencia-MexSport