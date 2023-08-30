Lionel Messi’s arrival at Inter Miami has certainly created a unique buzz around Major League Soccer. Match tickets have skyrocketed in recent weeks and Messi jerseys are currently on backorder until October. Nevertheless, fans are not the only ones wanting more of the World Cup winner. Media members are also having to adjust to the mania surrounding Messi.

Under league guidelines, MLS players typically have to be available for postgame interviews. This, however, has not yet been the case so far for Messi. The Argentine superstar did not speak to reporters after his MLS debut at the weekend. Although he has made eight appearances for Miami during cup matches, Saturday’s game with the New York Red Bulls was his official debut in the North American league.

MLS claims that Messi did not violate league media access

Despite scoring in the game as a substitute, Messi avoided the media after the match. Messi doing this, according to the Associated Press, was a direct violation of the MLS media access policy. League rules state all players must be available to speak with reports 15 minutes after each game.

However, the league issued a statement on Tuesday claiming that there was simply a “misunderstanding” in the moment. “There was a misunderstanding regarding Lionel Messi’s media access. He has not violated any guidelines for his media availability in Major League Soccer,” the statement read.

Stadiums cannot currently hold mass Messi interviews

Miami’s home stadium, DRV PNK Stadium, as well as many other MLS arenas, are not exactly ready to accommodate the media frenzy surrounding Messi. The interview room at DRV PNK Stadium, for instance, is designed for 60 to 70 media members. Nevertheless, hundreds reportedly applied for access to the team following the arrival of Messi.

Historically speaking, Messi has not granted a ton of interviews during his career. In fact, his only real press conference with Miami occurred on Aug. 17. The superstar has instead opted for one-on-one interviews with select news outlets.

According to league sources at Yahoo! News, MLS officials are currently reviewing their media guidelines in the wake of the Messi situation. The league implemented the aforementioned rule back in 2017 and has not updated it since. However, MLS is exploring its options to help accommodate media members gain access to the superstar.

PHOTO: IMAGO / Icon Sportswire