After winning Serie A in 2022, Milan will fire Stefano Pioli this summer, failing to deliver any trophies since. Although the Italian is still in charge, the club will unlikely retain him for his last year on the contract. This summer, he looks to depart San Siro after a disappointing season. Milan finished outside of the Champions League Knockout picture and failed to push Inter for the Serie A championship.

It was previously reported that he was interested in the Napoli position that might open up this summer. However, now reports indicate that Bologna is also considering him if Thiago Motta decides to depart.

Who will replace Stefano Pioli?

Milan has picked out many potential successors, including Motta. The list also includes Roberto De Zerbi, Paulo Fonseca, Mark van Bommel, and Roberto De Zerbi. But a growing number of outlets have cast Julien Lopetegui in a more prominent light.

It would seem, nevertheless, that the Rossoneri have opted not to hire the former Spain boss. The 57-year-old had a long and storied career that includes stops at Porto, Rayo Vallecano, and Real Madrid as well.

Allegedly, they had already drafted a contract with the former Sevilla coach and were ready to go further with him. But supporters wasted no time voicing their disapproval of the plan by creating a “Nopetegui” petition.

So, the club finally chose to divert their attention elsewhere. Due to this, the Italian giants are still looking for a new head coach and have reportedly set several criteria that candidates must meet.

Which recruits will Milan target in the summer 2024 market?

For the position of head coach, the Red-and-Blacks have established five criteria that potential candidates must fulfill.

These include having a clear strategy for each game, being able to inspire the players, and taking charge in the locker room. The new coach would also have to devise methods to cut down on injuries and find a better equilibrium between league play and cup tournaments.

Upon hiring the ideal coach, they want to pursue four significant acquisitions this summer. So says Antonio Vitiello of MilanNews.

“Milan will make four signings in the summer to strengthen the squad and from what we understand they will be good quality signings,” he said.

“It won’t be another window with 10 signings, but rather a lower number with higher quality. A strong striker will arrive, and we insist that everything will be done to get [Joshua] Zirkzee.

“A midfielder with more defensive characteristics [will arrive], a central defender and also a right-back is being eyed.”

Those four players, however, pose no danger to the current USMNT tandem of Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah at the San Siro. In all likelihood, Pulisic will remain put in Milan. He is under contract there until 2027.

Still, he has a lot of work to do before next season begins, both to win over a new coach and to beat off other attackers like Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze.

