Chucky Lozano is one name that could be making the switch to Major League Soccer. Napoli is shopping the Mexican. Despite playing well and often for the Italian club in recent seasons, he has not grown as rapidly as Victor Osimhen or Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. Lozano snubbed a move to Saudi Arabia to pursue a different challenge. According to one report, that could be Los Angeles Football Club.

Adam Benlaziz of SportsBlog reports Lozano is considering a move to LAFC. There, he would team up with compatriot Carlos Vela, who has been a star in MLS since coming over in 2018.

Napoli is hunting for around $15 million in a Lozano sale, which is far less than the $50 million Napoli paid back in 2019. However, since that move, Lozano put out decent numbers with the club. In 155 appearances, Lozano scored 30 goals and assisted a further 17. Moreover, Lozano won trophies in Italy. He won the Scudetto this most recent season while also winning the Coppa Italia in the 2019/20 season.

Lozano has also been an integral player with the Mexican National Team, emerging as one of its bright young stars. Turning 28 later this month, Lozano has logged 64 caps. In those games, he scored 17 goals and assisted 11 times. One of those goals was a famous winner against Germany in the 2018 World Cup group stage.

Injuries have not been kind to Lozano, though. The Mexican has missed 29 games during his time in Italy due to various injuries.

LAFC a sensible option for Lozano in MLS

Lozano is still a talented player, even if Napoli is willing to eat a net loss on a transfer. However, if he does move on, LAFC would be a good fit for Hirving Lozano.

The Los Angeles club does have an open Designated Player spot, which would allow the club to pay him more. Given his ability, Lozano would likely be a smashing success in the league. Fellow Mexican Carlos Vela has thrived in the league. The three-time MLS All-Star won the MVP award in 2019. He capped that off with an MLS Cup in 2022.

Adding Lozano would make LAFC the favorites this year to complete a brace of titles in MLS. With Lionel Messi coming to Major League Soccer, LAFC wants to stay at the forefront of the discussion by signing its own talent from a European club.

