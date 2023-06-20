The Mexico national team has parted ways with head coach Diego Cocca after just seven games. Cocca previously joined El Tri from Tigres UANL back in February. The manager also departed the Liga MX side early as well. He left the club just one month after joining in January.

Mexican Football Federation president Juan Carlos Rodriguez announced the move on Monday. “In the last week, I have found many deficiencies,” stated Rodriguez. “A game against the United States can be lost, there’s always that risk because this is football and the win can go one way or the other. What cannot be accepted was the way in which it happened.”

“This phase has been flawed by the disorder in decision-making, by the lack of processes, rigor, and transparency in appointments, and by a perfect storm in the bad habits that we’ve been dragging for so many years.”

Diego Cocca out after historically bad Mexico result

The United States men’s national team thumped rivals Mexico last week 3-0 in the Nations League semifinal. The result was the largest Mexican loss against the United States in a competitive fixture.

However, as bad as the result was, Mexican players also initiated two incidents involving players picking up red cards. In all, there were four red cards in the match and the game ended early due to homophobic chants from the visiting Mexican crowd. El Tri went on to finish third in the tournament after beating Panama 1-0 on Sunday.

CONCACAF Gold Cup begins at the weekend

Despite ending the competition with a win, Cocca is out before the start of the upcoming Gold Cup. Rodriguez acknowledged the unusual timing. Still, he insisted on the necessity of a move.

“The natural thing to do would be to wait for the end of the Gold Cup, but today we don’t have time to waste,” continued Rodriguez. “So I inform you that I’ve made the decision to terminate the contract of Diego Martin Cocca and the members of his coaching staff.”

The Mexican Football Federation has replaced Cocca with Jaime Lozano on an interim basis. Lozano previously managed Liga MX duo Querétaro and Necaxa, as well as the U23 Mexico team. The 44-year-old coach has just five days to prepare as interim head coach. Mexico begins its Gold Cup run against Honduras on Sunday, June 25.

