Tickets to the Lionel Messi unveiling ceremony sold out within 30 minutes on Friday, but Messi presentation tickets are available on the secondary market.

Originally called The Unveil but later renamed to La PresentaSíon, excitement is building for Sunday night’s unveiling of Lionel Messi. With a crowd of 18,000 people expected at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, everyone wants to see Lionel Messi in person for the first time as an Inter Miami player.

To get your tickets to the event, we recommend Vivid Seats. As a World Soccer Talk reader, new Vivid Seats customers get $20 off your $200+ ticket order. Use promo code SOCCER20 at checkout to get the savings.

Browse through the Messi unveiling tickets available today to get yours.

Vivid Seats has a 100% buyer guarantee. It promises valid tickets delivered in time for the event or your money back. These are secure transactions backed by full-service customer care. Plus, there is full compensation for events that are canceled and not rescheduled.

Don’t miss the Messi unveiling Browse the tickets available for the special event. Get discount

Messi presentation tickets include a night of entertainment

In addition to the unveiling of Lionel Messi as an Inter Miami player, the club is promising lots more. Inter Miami says it’ll be “an exciting night of entertainment, on-the-pitch speeches and more.” Sunday night’s event starts at 6PM ET.

Reporter Franco Panizo says the club is attempting to hold an impromptu concert inside the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. Popular Puerto Rican singer/rapper Bad Bunny could possibly headline the entertainment on the evening. According to Panizo, Shakira and Maluma are being potentially discussed by the club as well.

If you can’t see The Unveil in person, here’s how you can watch the Messi Unveil in its entirety. TUDN is showing parts of it during the halftime of the Concacaf Gold Cup Final on Sunday night, but you can watch the entire Messi event on MLS Season Pass.

Photo credit: IMAGO / PA Images