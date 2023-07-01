David de Gea is leaving Manchester United after 12 years and 545 games played for the club. As of July 1, when his contract officially runs out, the 32-year-old veteran could sign with another club.

Despite another unpredictable season at Old Trafford, the Spanish goalkeeper was widely anticipated to re-sign with the Red Devils.

Reports suggest that Manchester United’s highest-earner allegedly refused to decrease his weekly wages from £375,000 ($476,000) to £200,000 ($254,000) per week.

As a result of Erik ten Hag’s wish to replace their starting goalie, the English club withdrew their offer. Meanwhile, United haven’t ruled out re-signing De Gea as a free agent, however it seems like their longtime partnership is coming to an end.

Manchester United are yet to table in an official bid

With David de Gea’s uncertain contract situation causing more concern for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag has made Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana his primary target.

The Italian side have even acknowledged United’s interest in the Senegalese goalkeeper and are awaiting an offer for the player.

Chief Executive Officer of Inter, Beppe Marotta, told Sky Italia on Friday:

“Manchester United have expressed an interest ]in Onana] which may or may not lead to an offer in the next few days. Once that happens, both Inter and the player will carefully assess it. Onana hasn’t received any official offer from Manchester United yet.”

Inter plan to use money to re-sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea

Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claims that Inter have set a minimum price for Onana at €60 million ($76 million). Meanwhile, the Premier League giants are said to be willing to make a deal.

In addition to that the Red Devils are allegedly offering up to €50 million ($63 million), with additional bonuses.

Furthermore, if the Nerazzurri do decide to sell the Cameroonian, they want to get as much money as possible so they can use the proceeds for additional transfer activities, such as funding the return of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

Photo credit: IMAGO & Sports Press Photo