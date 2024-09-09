Manchester City is reportedly ready to move for the German international next year. Should an opportunity arise, Man City is aware that it will likely have to offer well over $130 million to have a chance at tempting Bayern Munich.

Musiala’s current contract expires in June 2026, and Bayern Munich has been adamant that it wants him to stay. It is understood that Bayern Munich has been trying to tie Musiala down to a bigger contract which keeps him at the club for longer. Musiala, however, has been stalling contract talks as his future remains unclear.

Some have speculated that Musiala is simply increasing pressure on Bayern Munich to offer him an extremely lucrative deal. Others believe that Musiala’s time at the Allianz Arena may finally be concluding as he seeks a new challenge elsewhere.

Financial implications for Man City in targeting Jamal Musiala

As widely reported earlier this year, Bayern Munich will demand at least $130 million to let Musiala leave in the summer of 2025. Depending on how many clubs come to the table, this figure may increase. Bayern Munich may also look to use the big money transfers of midfielders like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo as benchmarks.

According to the CIES Football Observatory, Musiala currently has a maximum market value of $133 million. One has to wonder how many European clubs would offer upwards of that amount. If Manchester City were to move for Musiala, they would almost certainly have to break their transfer record of $130 million for Jack Grealish.

Wage demands would also have to be accounted for. Musiala currently earns $106,000 a week, which pales in comparison to the wages of Bayern Munich’s biggest earners. Musiala will likely demand to be paid similarly to the highest earners in Europe’s top 5 leagues. If a club like Arsenal were to throw its hat in the ring, it must break the consistency of its wage structure to accommodate Musiala.

It is also important to note that Chelsea retains a 20% sell-on clause should Bayern Munich sell Musiala. This may provide further incentive for Bayern Munich to demand a fee over $130 million.

Which clubs are likely to battle for Musiala?

Manchester City retains a well-known interest in Musiala and likely views the German international as a potential successor for Kevin De Bruyne. Musiala is comfortable playing across the attacking line, so his versatility may also be alluring. With the arrival of exciting right-winger Savinho, Man City may be salivating at the prospect of rotation between Musiala and Phil Foden.

In England, Liverpool are another club that reportedly held a strong interest in Musiala during the summer. A move for Musiala never materialized as Liverpool focused on trying to sign Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi. A potential move back to Chelsea is not impossible. However, a transfer back to Stamford Bridge would be tricky due to Chelsea’s tenuous financial situation.

Outside of England, Paris Saint-Germain held a strong interest in Musiala this past summer. However, the marquee midfield signing for the Ligue 1 champions was central midfielder Joao Neves in a $77 million deal. Barcelona also kept an eye on Musiala’s situation this past summer. Like Chelsea however, a potential deal seems majorly unrealistic considering Barcelona’s struggling financial situation.

As always, there also remains the possibility that Musiala could run down his contract and leave in 2026 for free.

