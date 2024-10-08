Manchester City is willing to do whatever it takes to ensure it signs Real Sociedad midfielder Martín Zubimendi. The Spanish 25-year-old has thrived for Real Sociedad in recent campaigns. Coming out of the Sociedad academy and the Antiguoko school of midfielders that produced the likes of Xabi Alonso and Mikel Arteta, Zubimendi is Real Sociedad’s most important player. Manchester City wants to bring that calming and creative presence in the midfield to the Premier League at any cost.

That includes making a rare move for a star player in January. Rodri’s season-ending injury has left a void in the midfield of Pep Guardiola’s side. Manchester City brought in Ilkay Gundogan who has brilliantly provided cover for Rodri. However, at the age of 33, Gundogan is not a long-term solution to Manchester City’s problems. Zubimendi, on the other hand, can naturally fit into the Manchester City ranks and continue to develop under Pep Guardiola.

Zubimendi has not signed a contract renewal with Real Sociedad. Under his current deal, the Spaniard will remain with the Basque club for the foreseeable future. Despite that, Sociedad is yet to offer the midfielder a new contract, which has made him available.

Liverpool previously worked to bring Zubimendi in this past summer in a deal that would have hovered around $70 million. However, the midfielder backed out of that, and instead opted to remain with Real Sociedad for the near future. That is where he stands now, but his desire to leave is clear. His release clause is still $68 million, but all signs point to Zubimendi being more open to leaving at the next available point, according to Relevo.

Manchester City sees Zubimendi as a replacement for Rodri in the long term

In the immediate sense, Zubimendi can work alongside Ilkay Gundogan in the midfield. Not only would this give the Spaniard ample opportunity to adjust to life in the Premier League and with a Champions League contender. He would learn from one of Pep Guardiola’s most reliable midfielders how to play a deeper role. Rodri will not return this season, and Zubimendi has shown during his time at Sociedad that he can play. Giving Guardiola options alongside Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic will also help the burden of playing time.

In the future, Zubimendi can be the natural replacement for Rodri, Gundogan and Kovacic. There is not a natural successor that has earned consistent playing time that is young. Most of the Manchester City midfield is aging. Granted, this position benefits experience, and there are regular examples of relatively older players performing well. That said, Manchester City is a club that has not been shy to move on from players in exchange for other options. Zubimendi would be an exciting arrival for Manchester City to maintain its hold on the Premier League.

If the move happens in January, Zubimendi would instantly join a club that is a contender in both the Premier League and UEFA Champions League. By comparison, Real Sociedad has struggled in the early going of the 2024/25 season. The Basque club is 15th in the LaLiga table with just two wins through nine games.

PHOTOS: IMAGO