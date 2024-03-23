England national team manager Gareth Southgate has poured cold water on possibly taking the Manchester United job. The coach has been heavily linked with a possible move to Manchester this summer in recent days. This is, however, despite the fact that the Red Devils still have a manager in place. Erik ten Hag was brought in to the club in 2022 and collected the Carabao Cup in his first season at the helm.

Nevertheless, United has struggled throughout the current campaign under the Dutchman. In fact, the club has already lost four more matches this season compared to their entire 2022/23 campaign. The additional losses have affected both the team’s Premier League position and European hopes. United currently sits a disappointing sixth in the league table and previously finished bottom of their Champions League group.

Gareth Southgate calls rumored links ‘disrespectful’ to current Man Utd coach

Although Ten Hag may be on thin ice, Southgate has asserted that he is not thinking about club soccer at the moment. “My focus is the European Championship,” replied the England boss when asked about his future. “If we did something, a contract here before, everyone would be saying, ‘Why are you signing a contract before a Euros where you’ve got to prove yourself?'”

“I’m certainly not going to speak to anybody else ahead of that. I never have. I’ve been eight years in the job. I wouldn’t entertain speaking to anybody else when I’m in a job.”

Despite the answer, reporters pushed the manager further by asking specifically about the potential Manchester United role. “There are two things from my point of view,” continued Southgate. “Firstly, I am the England manager and I have got one job, basically, to try and deliver a European Championship. Clearly, before that, two important games this week.”

“And the second thing is, Manchester United has a manager. I think it is always completely disrespectful when there is any speculation about a manager who is in place. I am president of the LMA, so I don’t have any time for that sort of thing.”

Ten Hag can still save job with successful end of the season

Southgate’s current contract with the England national team runs until December. However, the upcoming 2024 Euros this summer is clearly the most important competition for the Three Lions during the calendar year. Because of this, it is possible for the coach to depart the national team following the tournament, but before the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season.

However, United would seemingly be better off avoiding an appointment of the England manager. There is still enough time left in the current campaign for Ten Hag to potentially right the ship by collecting a trophy and possibly grabbing a Champions League place.

The Red Devils have qualified for the FA Cup semifinals after narrowly edging rivals Liverpool in an epic matchup. They could also only need to finish in the top five of the Premier League standings to earn a place in next season’s Champions League as well. England is nearly certain to pick up an extra place in the 2024/25 competition.

United brass would almost surely retain Ten Hag if they accomplish these feats. Nevertheless, even if the Dutchman cannot deliver, the club could do better than hiring Southgate.

The English manager has a reputation for being a bit too safe in his approach as a coach. He also has shown to heavily rely on certain players that many others in the sport do not exactly rate very highly. As a result, new co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe should steer clear of the urge to bring Southgate to Old Trafford this summer.

