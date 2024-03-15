The Premier League is closing in on securing a fifth spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. Due to upcoming changes in the format of the top European club competition, extra places in the tournament are set to be awarded. Two of these spots will ultimately come down to UEFA coefficient rankings.

Italy’s Serie A has essentially wrapped up one of these extra places. This is due to the success of the nation in recent UEFA competitions, as well as in the current campaign. As of now, there are four Italian teams still alive in European club tournaments. Although Serie A is not represented in the recent Champions League draw, they do have three teams in the Europa League quarterfinals. Fiorentina has also qualified for the Europa Conference League quarters as well.

This continental success means that there will almost certainly be five Italian clubs in the 2025 Champions League. Roma currently occupies the fifth spot in the Serie A table at the moment. The Roman side, however, only holds a narrow one-point lead over Atalanta. Napoli and Fiorentina could be in play for fifth place as well.

Europa victory massive in earning Premier League a Champions League spot

England was previously behind Germany in the previous round of UEFA coefficient rankings. Nevertheless, West Ham‘s dominating performance against Freiburg Thursday night in the Europa League round of 16 has effectively tipped the scales for the Premier League.

The Bundesliga side held a 1-0 advantage in the tie after beating the Hammers earlier in the month. However, the English club thumped Freiburg 5-0 in London on Thursday to qualify for the quarterfinals. The victory not only helped West Ham advance in the competition, but it could aid one of their English rivals.

Due to the West Ham win, UEFA has now given the Premier League a 90% chance to grab the extra Champions League place. Assuming the English top flight does earn the spot, teams such as Tottenham Hotspur or Manchester United could benefit.

Spurs currently hold on to fifth place in the Premier League standings. Despite leading the division at Halloween, the north London side’s form has since dipped in recent months. The Red Devils, on the other hand, have been erratic all season and find themselves sixth in the standings. Although they may find it difficult to grab a top-four place, United could finish fifth and still potentially earn a Champions League place.

Champions League qualification set to be intense race among English clubs

The win by West Ham may also provide Aston Villa with a bit of a safety net. The Villans currently occupy the fourth spot in the English top-flight table. Spurs, however, are breathing down their necks after a recent 4-0 demolition on March 10th. Unai Emery’s club could now still qualify for the Champions League even if Spurs eventually overtake them in the standings.

The Premier League title race between Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City is surely set to be one of the most intriguing finishes in the division’s history. Nevertheless, the contest for a spot in next season’s Champions League could also prove to be enthralling as well.

PHOTOS: IMAGO