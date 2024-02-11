After admitting to having a goalkeeper issue, England manager Gareth Southgate may once again rely on Jack Butland.

With Euro 2024 quickly coming, Jordan Pickford of Everton is England‘s No 1. However, Southgate is short on backup alternatives.

Since Arsenal signed David Raya last summer, Aaron Ramsdale has been a substitute for most of the season. This season, the 25-year-old has appeared in only ten games.

Alternatively, Nick Pope of Newcastle will be unavailable until March concludes. He suffered a shoulder dislocation in an early December match against Manchester United.

On the other hand, Dean Henderson aims to make an impression in Sam Johnstone’s stead after Crystal Palace benched him due to a calf injury. Jack Butland, the current goalkeeper for Rangers, is therefore being considered for an unexpected call-up.

What did Gareth Southgate say?

With his outstanding play in Scotland, Butland is now in contention for a spot in Southgate’s Euro 2024 team, as the manager himself has stated. “It is an issue for us and the situation is up in the air”, he said, via The Times.

“We have to make sure we’re watching everybody. Jack is included in that because he’s playing at a big club and is an experienced goalkeeper.

“It’s not an ideal situation with Aaron not playing, Sam at the moment not playing and Nick injured. We’ll have to see how that plays out.”

Since signing with the Ibrox club this season, the Rangers goalkeeper has been doing well. With Philippe Clement at the helm, he has recovered from a disappointing spell at several Premier League teams.

The 30-year-old has made nine appearances for his nation. Recently, he even acknowledged his desire to re-establish himself in Southgate’s plans for the tournament in Germany.

Butland is rumored to be under consideration by his national side

What did England staff say about Butland?

Butland hasn’t played for England in over five and a half years. However, he’s reportedly monitored by their coaching staff in the hopes of being selected for the 23-man squad. English goalkeeper coach Martyn Margetson confirmed it to the Daily Record.

“Jack is definitely on the radar, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve been watching all of his games and I’ve been really pleased with how he’s performed. He’s doing himself a power of good.

“I get videos of all his Rangers appearances sent to me by the FA so that gives me a chance to study all of Jack’s games. I then report back to Gareth but I have to say, I’ve really liked what I’ve seen from Jack, particularly of late.

“It looks like he’s thought a lot about his game. I see a lot of things in there where I feel he’s really making the most of his experience to improve himself. You see it tactically in the positions he’s taking up and he’s in a really good place.

“So, he’s doing himself a power of good. Anybody who is playing first-team football at a good level automatically comes into the reckoning so all credit to Jack.

“He’s playing for a huge club and I know having looked at his stuff, he’s doing well. I’m not guaranteeing him that he’ll be in the squad. What I’m saying is that myself and Gareth and fully aware that he’s doing a great job at Rangers. Jack Butland’s job now is to keep that going. If he does, that will benefit Jack and it will benefit Rangers too.”

Photo credit: IMAGO / Action Plus